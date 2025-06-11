Ted Danson admits he's 'nauseatingly in love' with wife Mary Steenburgen as couple reunites on screen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ted Danson and wife Mary Steenburgen are "nauseatingly in love" after nearly 30 years of marriage.

During SiriusXM’s "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" podcast, Danson – who hosts the show with Woody Harrelson – told guest Brett Goldstein that he will be working with his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, in season two of "Man On The Inside."

He also explained that starring alongside each other in the show has made them fall in love again.

"Oh, it's just magical. We're falling in love. The story evolves, but I'm just head-over-heels in love with her and to sit there on camera and look into your wife's eyes…. And we're nauseatingly in love in private life and to just disappear into her eyes in front of a camera is pretty astounding," Danson said.

Goldstein asked Danson how working alongside his wife has been, and the actor replied, "Oh, it's delicious."

Goldstein was full of questions and told Danson, "I am freaked out by the idea of couples who act together. How does it work? And how do you leave your house? You go to work together, in the car? And then what happens? Did you act together before you got together?"

Danson explained that he met his wife on the set of a movie, but he learned quickly he had to check his ego "at the door."

"I realized part of my job is to host my wife. I was here last year. I am this ‘Man on the Inside.’ And if she doesn't have a wonderful time, I'm an a--hole. And that's on me. And that's just my attitude," Danson said.

Danson and Steenburgen first met in 1983 and married in 1995. They each have two children from previous marriages.

In January, Steenburgen admitted that she thought Danson was a bit of a ladies' man before she met him – similar to the character he played on "Cheers" from 1982 to 1993.

"I admired him so much as an actor, but I didn't personally know him, and I had this stupid idea that he was, like, maybe kind of a slick guy," she told People at the time.

However, she soon realized "how wrong" she was.

"Slick guys don't say, ‘gosh-a-rooni,’ after making love. I'd like to apologize to my granddaughters," she jokingly added.

She added that there’s a reason Danson is "treasured" by everyone he works with.

"He's just so loving and takes such joy in acting that all of us who are hard at work away from our families for long hours get to work on a set that is dictated by his kindness," she said.

She continued, "I also fell in love with the sort of father that he is and with his beloved daughters... Ted loves them with all his heart and yet had space in there to love my Lilly and Charlie so perfectly as well. It's pretty thrilling to go through life with Ted Danson."

The couple’s best quality time is very early in the morning, according to Danson.

"The most fun is the early mornings," Danson told People of their 4:30 togetherness time. "Coffee in bed, playing Wordle, Connections, and Spelling Bee, talking and laughing and sharing. To both of us, it's like heaven on Earth."

He added, "Even if she's working in a different time zone, we will wake up in time to be able to play our games and have coffee over the phone."