Technical Difficulties? NBC struggles with mic problems, cuts to commercial break

NBC News had a rather embarrassing transition into its second hour of the first Democratic primary debate, confronting technical difficulties that forced them to cut to a commercial break.

After moderating the first half of the debate, "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, and Telumundo anchor Jose Diaz-Balart handed the telecast over to "Meet The Press" moderator Chuck Todd and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, but things derailed quickly after it appeared that the presidential candidates struggled to hear Todd's first question.

"I think we had a little mic issue in the back," Todd said as he looked towards the control room at the back of the venue, latter adding "We have the audience [audio] on."

As Todd attempted to continue with his question on gun control, microphone issues continue to be easily detected. Many of the candidates smiled awkwardly while others like Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, began laughing.

"What is happening?" Maddow asked.

"We are hearing our colleagues' audio," Todd exclaimed. "If the control room can turn off the mics... if the control room can turn off the mics of our previous moderators..."

"You know, we prepared for everything," Maddow sheepishly defended the network.

"We're going to take a quick break, we're gonna get this technical situation fixed," Todd promised viewers.

The technical difficulties sparked quite a reaction on social media, including from President Trump.

"@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate," Trump tweeted. "Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!"

2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang also had fun at the expense of the liberal news outlet.

"Oh no- technical difficulties. It's the Russians," Yang quipped.

The first set of Democratic debates were being broadcasted on NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo. Thursday's debate will feature ten more candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.