Taylor Swift’s new song ‘Carolina’ based on Delia Owens’ novel ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

Taylor Swift had a sweet surprise for her fans on Thursday.

Swift, 32, released her new song, "Carolina," which is based on the Delia Owens novel "Where the Crawdads Sing."

The award wining novel has been turned into a film, which releases on July 15. "Carolina" will be featured in the movie and this release marks Swift’s first single since her 2020 album "Evermore."

"About a year and half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in," Swift shared on Instagram. "Figuratively and literally."

She continued: "The juxtaposition of her loneliness and independence. Her longing and her stillness. Her curiosity and fear, all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness… and the world’s betrayal of it. I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then @aarondessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment in time when this story takes place.

"I made a wish that one day you would hear it. ‘Carolina’ is out now," she concluded.

Swift has been sharing on her social media platforms her interest in "Where the Crawdads Sing" for several months.

In March, she wrote, "Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible Daisy Edgar-Jones and produced by the brilliant Reese Witherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side."

The musician shared the sentiment around the time the film released its official trailer.

Last week, Swift stopped by the 21st Tribeca Festival where she discussed transitioning into the director’s chair, the nuances of visual storytelling and the possibility of future film projects with Mike Mills, writer and director of "C’mon, C’mon" and "20th Century Women."

She then surprised fans with special guests and an acoustic performance.

"I always thought that it was something that other people did," Swift said of directing. Being on sets and making music videos, "the lists of things I was absorbing became so long that eventually, I thought, I really want to do this."

Swift wrote and performs "Carolina" in "Where the Crawdads Sing" releasing July 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.