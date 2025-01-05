Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn ready for 'other people' to move on from their relationship

‘Brutalist’ star and ‘Shake It Off’ singer dated for 6 years, breaking up in 2023

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift's dad approves of Travis Kelce in conversation with plane seatmate Video

Taylor Swift's dad approves of Travis Kelce in conversation with plane seatmate

TikTok user and travel agent Taylor Moore shared details of her plane ride next to Taylor Swift's dad, including his proud papa moments and approval of Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, has moved on from their relationship and feels other people should, too.

The actor spoke with The Guardian about his upcoming film, "The Brutalist," and when asked if he was ready to move on from the relationship and the attention that came with it, he made it clear he has.

"That’s something for other people to do," he told the outlet. "We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life. So that’s for other people. That’s what I feel."

Swift and Alwyn dated for six years, keeping very private during that time.

TAYLOR SWIFT’S ROAD TO FAME, PEPPERED WITH PUBLIC RELATIONSHIPS, BREAKUP SONGS AND SWIFTIES SUPPORT

Side by side photos of Joe Alwyn solo and Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn walking hand in hand

Joe Alwyn said as far as moving on from his past relationship with Taylor Swift, "That’s something for other people to do." (Emma McIntyre | Robert Kamau)

The actor was asked if he worried that his relationship would overshadow his career, which includes award-winning films like "The Favourite."

"I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control," he said, "and, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course. So noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it." 

He continued, "If you don’t, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behavior, you’re living from the outside in. And then you’re pretty f---ed."

Alwyn and Swift collaborated on two of her albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore," both released during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. 

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged after dating for more than five years

Swift and Alwyn collaborated on several songs for her "Folklore" and "Evermore" albums, resulting in an album of the year Grammy for both for "Folklore" in 2021. (Getty Images)

TAYLOR SWIFT'S BOYFRIEND JOE ALWYN SAYS 'EXILE' COLLABORATION WAS 'AN ACCIDENT': 'COMPLETELY OFF THE CUFF'

Under the pseudonym William Bowery, he is credited on two songs, "Exile" and "Betty," and as a co-producer under his real name on several more "Folklore" tunes, earning a Grammy alongside Swift in 2021 for album of the year.

"Lockdown was a whole host of surprises, and that was pretty special," he said of the experience. "That was not something I would have foreseen."

"We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life. So that’s for other people."

— Joe Alwyn

Their relationship came to an end in early 2023, near the beginning of the singer’s record-breaking "Eras Tour."

In April 2023, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Alwyn and Swift had called it quits, saying that "it was not dramatic" and the split was "amicable."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the Golden Globes

The couple broke up in 2023, with sources telling Entertainment Tonight "it was not dramatic." (Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

"The relationship had just run its course," the insider added, explaining that the former couple's separation was the reason that Alwyn had not been spotted attending any of Swift's "Eras Tour" shows.

Alwyn, like many of Swift’s exes, was the subject of intense scrutiny by her fans, who combed through her lyrics, particularly her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," for clues about the relationship’s rise and fall.

Earlier this year, the 33-year-old spoke with The Sunday Times Style about the fervent attention from the public.

"So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition," Alwyn said. "And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said."

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift seen at the BAFTAs: Vogue x Tiffany Fashion & Film afterparty

Earlier this year, Alwyn addressed the public scrutiny he and Swift faced, saying, "[T]here is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said." (Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

"I have made my peace with that," Alwyn added.

He also told the outlet that he and Swift "mutually" made a decision to "keep the more private details of our relationship private."

"It was never something to commodify, and I see no reason to change that now," Alwyn said. "And, look, this is also a little over a year ago now, and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally. I feel really good."

During that interview, Alwyn refused to answer if he was still in touch with Swift or the status of his dating life.

Close up of Joe Alwyn

Alwyn next stars in "The Brutalist," which is earning Oscar buzz. (Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

Swift is currently in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, which began in the summer of 2023.

