Taylor Swift's dad Scott Swift has quintuple bypass surgery at age 73

Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, is recovering after undergoing a heart procedure.

The 73-year-old had quintuple bypass surgery just over a month ago and is recovering well, Fox News Digital has confirmed. The procedure was not a result of a heart attack.

"He's doing fantastic!" a representative for Taylor said. Scott's wife of 37 years, Andrea, and their children, Taylor and Austin, have all been by his side during his recovery.

"Coronary artery bypass surgery is a procedure that detours (or bypasses) blood around a blocked section of one or more coronary arteries," according to Harvard Medical.

Surgery is typically conducted if several of the coronary arteries are blocked and the blockages become widespread.

"The most common symptom of coronary artery disease is a type of chest pain called angina. This pain is usually described as a squeezing, pressing, or burning pain in the center of the chest or just below the center of the rib cage. The pain may spread to the arms (especially the left), abdomen, lower jaw, or neck."

This isn't the first health scare that has hit the Swift family.

In 2020, Taylor revealed Andrea had been diagnosed with a brain tumor while undergoing treatment for cancer , which returned for the second time while the Grammy winner was filming her Netflix documentary "Miss Americana."

In an interview with Variety , Taylor opened up about what the diagnosis means for her mother, her family and her music career.

"Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom," she said. "But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.

"She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through," she continued. "While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor."

"And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family," she explained at the time.

Andrea was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and then went into remission. Taylor revealed in Elle magazine in 2019 that her mom was battling the disease again.

"I’ve had to learn how to handle serious illness in my family. Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again," she wrote in a personal essay for the publication.

"It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else," Swift described. "My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now."