Taylor Swift Wears a Transparent Frock, the Muppets Are Coming Back to TV, and Much, Much More

Here's what's happening out there:

• This past Tuesday on Instagram, Taylor Swift shared a photo from her current Elle spread in which she's wearing a diaphanous, see-through cover-up of sorts (below). Taking into account the she wore for last month's Glamour shoot, it's a safe bet Taylor has recently sworn off any and all forms of opaque clothing.

• We can't all pull off Taylor's flimsy wardrobe, but thanks to makeup artist Sandy Linter, we can at least have her lips and eyes. Watch the video above for a tutorial on recreating Swift's look, then

• ABC has released a preview of their new show "The Muppets," which Kermit himself describes as "sort of an adult 'Muppet Show'" in the trailer (below). It also looks to be filmed in the same faux-documentary style as "The Office," "Modern Family" and "Parks and Recreation," though Gonzo seems to be the only one who recognizes how clichéed and trite that is. No, really:

• Justin Bieber outlined his ideal girlfriend in a new interview with Seventeen magazine, saying, "I want someone who’s confident in herself and honest. I have to find her very attractive and as someone I can see myself with for the rest of my life.” However, he seems to have forgotten one important requirement: she needs to have an endless tolerance for irritating shirtless guys.

• Former "Vampire Diaries" actress Nina Dobrev twisted herself into a pretzel for the June issue of Self magazine (below). It's not a traditional pretzel, mind you, but one of those pretzel rings you find among bagel chips and Chex in those 99¢ sacks of snack mixes. We're impressed nonetheless.

• Jennifer Lopez announced on Tuesday's live episode of "American Idol" that she will soon be starting a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood. Backstage, she later added that she's been "waiting for this moment [her] whole life," likely because it's always been her dream to perform for people who are just trying to suppress their urges to gamble for a few hours.

• The writers of a recent "Saturday Night Live" sketch are being accused of plagiarism by the writers of a comedy series called "This Hour Has 22 Minutes," who say "SNL" stole their idea for a skit about a man tasked with drawing a blashemous doodle of the Prophet Muhammad. If they're guilty, this only lends more credence to our theory that Bobby Moynihan stole the idea for "Drunk Uncle" from our actual drunk uncle, Zeke.

• According to "Game of Thrones" actress Emilia Clarke, Jay Z somehow purchased one of the prop dragon eggs from the show's first season to give to Beyonce. She added that the others are "very, very expensive," but we're not so interested in those anyway. Instead, just tell us where we can get our hands on one of Littlefinger's smart-casual man-dresses.

• This past Tuesday on Instagram, "Girls" star and creator Lena Dunham shared a photo of co-star Jemima Kirke in her lacy underwear (below). Ironically, though, this is probably the least revealing situation Dunham has ever asked one of her "Girls" co-stars to participate in.

• Sandra Lee, the celebrity chef and host of Food Network's "Semi-Homemade Cooking," revealed on Tuesday's episode of "Good Morning America" that she's battling breast cancer and will undergo a double mastectomy this week. That cancer sure is a jerk.

• Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for their live-action adaptation of the '80s cartoon "Jem" (below), which reimagines the group as a bunch of troubled foster kids who start a band before a record company tears them apart. It's basically the Jem and the Holograms "Behind the Music" you never actually asked for, but might watch anyway — just like the Hootie and the Blowfish "Behind the Music" you watched last night at 2 a.m.

• And finally, British actress Jane Seymour revealed in an interview with CBS News that she's keen to revive "Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman," which has now been off-air since 1999. If it happens, we only hope the series picks up 16 after the events of the finale, when Dr. Quinn has had another 16 years of medical innovation under her belt. Just think of all the new medicines she could make from roots and twigs!