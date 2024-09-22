Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift appears to skip Chiefs game for 1st time in 2024 season

It's the first game Swift has missed

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Patrick Mahomes played his 'worst' game but Nick remains confident in the Chiefs | What's Wright? Video

Patrick Mahomes played his 'worst' game but Nick remains confident in the Chiefs | What's Wright?

Nick Wright breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and explains why he is not sweating over his squad despite a lackluster game from Patrick Mahomes.

Taylor Swift didn’t appear to make the trip to Atlanta to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Falcons in their Week 3 matchup on Sunday night.

Swift had been at the Chiefs’ first two games of the season. Both of the games were victories and were played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Swift was in a suite for both games in which the Chiefs hung on by a thread to win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taylor Swift at a Chiefs game

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift watches play during the second half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

On Sunday night, the Chiefs were on the road. Swift was at the Chiefs’ road game last season against the New York Jets, but the circumstances were much different then. Swift also followed the Chiefs in their Super Bowl run and made Super Bowl 58 despite being on tour overseas.

Swift was noticeably missing as the pomp and circumstance of her entering Mercedes-Benz Stadium didn’t occur before kickoff.

Kelce has struggled to get going in the offense. Through two games, he had four catches for 39 yards.

Taylor Swift walks through the tunnel

Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

RAVENS HOLD OFF COWBOYS' 4TH-QUARTER SURGE TO COLLECT 1ST WIN OF 2024 SEASON

He faced criticism from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to start the week.

"I love my brother from another in Travis Kelce, but we saw more of Taylor Swift than we saw of Travis Kelce yesterday, on a Sunday afternoon," Smith said last week after the Chiefs’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals. "That wasn’t supposed to happen. We were supposed to see more of Travis Kelce yesterday than we saw of her.

Travis Kelce vs Falcons

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That’s not happening though. You’ve got to get going, you’ve got 39 receiving yards in the first two games. Come on now. Football season is here. Honeymoon’s over. Let’s handle our business, OK."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.