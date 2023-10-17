Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce cozy up after leaving party; Jada Pinkett Smith rips rumors that Will Smith is gay

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave 'SNL' after party hand in hand; Jada Pinkett Smith details complicated marriage to Will Smith in memoir ‘Worthy’

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
travis kelce taylor swift will smith jada pinkett smith

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce cozy up after leaving party together; Jada Pinkett Smith blasts rumors that Will Smith is gay (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘LOVE STORY’ - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walk hand in hand after ‘SNL’ cameos. Continue reading here…

SWIRLING SPECULATION - Jada Pinkett Smith reacts to rumors about Will Smith’s sexuality. Continue reading here…

‘IMMEDIATE ATTENTION’ - Singer Pink cancels multiple shows due to a family emergency. Continue reading here…

Pink points up in the air in front of a magenta screen in a leather jacket with studs on it performing on stage

Singer Pink cancels multiple shows due to a family emergency. (Scott Legato/WireImage/Getty Images)

‘EVERYWHERE YOU LOOK’ - 'Full House' star's widow shares how he helped her get to 'finish line.' Continue reading here…

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo shared with Fox News Digital how Bob Saget would have reacted to her joining Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test." (Getty Images)

RACY INSPIRATION - Dolly Parton shares the origin of her provocative look. Continue reading here…

KNOCK ON HER DOOR - Actress launched multimillion-dollar business after 'Three's Company' backlash. Continue reading here…

A photo of Suzanne Somers, John Ritter and Joyce Dewitt

Suzanne Somers and Joyce Dewitt starred on "Three's Company" along with John Ritter. (Jim Britt/Disney General Entertainment Content)

‘LOVE CONNECTION’ - What Travis Kelce’s body language reveals about Taylor Swift romance. Continue reading here…

UNTANGLING HERSELF - Jada Pinkett Smith reveals what really happened after the Oscars slap. Continue reading here…

‘COULDN’T BELIEVE IT' - Luke Combs' hit song almost sung by another country music legend. Continue reading here…

Luke Combs and Eric Church split

Luke Combs and his team confirmed Eric Church almost cut the song "Where The Wild Things Are." (Getty Images)

'WHEN IT'S LOVE' - Late rocker Eddie Van Halen honored at son's wedding. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending