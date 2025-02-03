Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift leaves Grammys with no awards following record-breaking year

'The Tortured Poets Department' lost the Grammy for album of the year to Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift stuns in a red dress while on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet Video

Taylor Swift stuns in a red dress while on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet

Taylor Swift wore a red mini dress to the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet, along with what appeared to be a subtle nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce on her thigh in the form of a "T" ruby chain.

Taylor Swift went home empty-handed after the 2025 Grammys despite earning six nominations for "The Tortured Poets Department."

Swift lost in the best music video category to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." She later lost best pop vocal album to Sabrina Carpenter's "Short N' Sweet."

The pop star was also nominated for best pop duo/group performance, record of the year, song of the year and album of the year.

GRAMMYS 2025: WINNERS AND LOSERS

Taylor Swift presents an award at the Grammys

Taylor Swift did not take home any Grammy Awards after being nominated for six. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift in the audience while Kendrick Lamar accepts his Grammy award

Taylor Swift raises a glass as Kendrick Lamar accepts the Grammy Award for record of the year. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Swift was up against Andre 3000, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Jacob Collier, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Beyoncé for album of the year.

Beyoncé took home the accolade – a first for the musician.

The "16 Carriages" singer thanked Los Angeles Country firefighters after a group presented the award. "I’d like to thank and acknowledge and praise all the firefighters for keeping us safe," Beyoncé said during her acceptance speech.

Swift presented country album of the year to Beyoncé for "Cowboy Carter" earlier in the evening.

Taylor Swift presents Beyonce with a Grammy award

Taylor Swift, left, presents Beyoncé with the Grammy Award for best country album. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"I was not expecting this. I want to thank God – oh my God – that I'm able to still do what I still love after so many years," she said onstage after receiving the award from Swift.

"I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists and I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about. Stay persistent."

Taylor Swift and Margaret Qualley dance at the Grammys

Margaret Qualley and Taylor Swift, right, dance during the 2025 Grammy Awards show. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Despite not winning any awards, Swift seemed in good spirits throughout the evening. The "Shake it Off" singer danced along to the performances and cheered for each winner, including Lamar and Carpenter.

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter pose for a photo

Taylor Swift, left, and Sabrina Carpenter pose together after the 25-year-old musician won her first Grammy. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Swift and Carpenter, 25, posed for a photo after the "Espresso" singer won the Grammy for pop solo performance.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

