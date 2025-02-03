Taylor Swift leaves Grammys with no awards following record-breaking year

Taylor Swift went home empty-handed after the 2025 Grammys despite earning six nominations for "The Tortured Poets Department."

Swift lost in the best music video category to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." She later lost best pop vocal album to Sabrina Carpenter's "Short N' Sweet."

The pop star was also nominated for best pop duo/group performance, record of the year, song of the year and album of the year.

GRAMMYS 2025: WINNERS AND LOSERS

Swift was up against Andre 3000, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Jacob Collier, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Beyoncé for album of the year.

Beyoncé took home the accolade – a first for the musician.

The "16 Carriages" singer thanked Los Angeles Country firefighters after a group presented the award. "I’d like to thank and acknowledge and praise all the firefighters for keeping us safe," Beyoncé said during her acceptance speech.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Swift presented country album of the year to Beyoncé for "Cowboy Carter" earlier in the evening.

"I was not expecting this. I want to thank God – oh my God – that I'm able to still do what I still love after so many years," she said onstage after receiving the award from Swift.

"I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists and I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about. Stay persistent."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Despite not winning any awards, Swift seemed in good spirits throughout the evening. The "Shake it Off" singer danced along to the performances and cheered for each winner, including Lamar and Carpenter.

Swift and Carpenter, 25, posed for a photo after the "Espresso" singer won the Grammy for pop solo performance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.