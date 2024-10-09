Taylor Swift helps with Hurricane Milton and Helene relief efforts, donates $5M

Taylor Swift has joined in on the Hurricane Helene and Milton relief efforts.

Feeding America announced on Instagram on Wednesday that Swift donated $5 million to their organization, which is aiding Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina as the hurricanes continue to devastate those areas.

"This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms," the statement read.

It continued, "Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need."

Morgan Wallen made an appearance at his foundation's food drive in Knoxville, Tennessee, to aid Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

On Wednesday, the Morgan Wallen Foundation and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee held a food drive near Dick's House of Sport to collect donations to aid the communities affected.

According to local news station WBIR, Wallen shared a few words with the volunteers and the victims who were in attendance.

"I got a team — most of them are here today," Wallen said. "I hollered at them and was just like, 'We need to do something to help.' So they put this all together."

The food drive took place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at West Town Mall. The items that were accepted included bottled water, pop-top canned food (no can opener required) and open-and-eat now food, such as protein bars and peanut butter.

The Morgan Wallen Foundation and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is also hosting a virtual food bank where people can donate online.

Wallen has also created a "HELP" T-shirt, with 100% of the artist's proceeds going to the Morgan Wallen Foundation for Hurricane Helene's relief fund, the country music star shared on Instagram Friday.

Wallen donated $500,000 to the Red Cross via the Morgan Wallen Foundation . The money will go to helping those who have been affected by Hurricane Helene's destruction.

"We can’t thank Morgan Wallen enough for his heart and generous $500,000 donation to impact help on the ground now in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene, including his beloved East Tennessee," Trevor Riggin, Red Cross national president for humanitarian services, said in a statement.

The "Last Night" singer grew up in Tennessee, graduating from Gibbs High School in Knox County. In an Instagram Story posted Sept. 29, Wallen shared an update about the safety of his family and sent his "prayers" to those who weren't as lucky.

"My family in East Tennessee are safe but I know many are absolutely devastated there and in multiple states. All my prayers are geared towards those tonight," Wallen wrote. "Those hills and hollers are very important to me in so many ways. It is going to take a monumental effort and I am in contact with my team and others working on ways I can help."

Hurricane Helene first hit land on Sept. 26 and FOX Weather has estimated the death toll to be above 230 people. The second storm, Hurricane Milton, is expected to hit Florida late Wednesday.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Swift for comment.