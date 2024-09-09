Morgan Wallen faces off with Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson for top country music award

The CMA Awards nominations were announced Monday morning, and Morgan Wallen leads the pack in nominations, receiving a total of seven.

Wallen is up for many awards, including single of the year, song of the year, music video of the year and twice in the musical event of the year category.

The "Wasted on You" singer has also been nominated for the award show's top honors of the night, including entertainer of the year and male vocalist of the year. He has been nominated in both categories in the past and faces stiff competition this year.

When it comes to entertainer of the year, he is nominated alongside last year's big winner, Lainey Wilson, and newcomer to the category, Jelly Roll. Wallen is also up against Jelly Roll in the male vocalist of the year category.

Many of Wallen's nominations come from his collaboration with Post Malone on the song "I Had Some Help." The song also earned Malone four CMA Award nominations.

While Post Malone's cross-over into country music earned him his first CMA Award nomination, the same cannot be said for Beyoncé, whose first official country album, "Cowboy Carter," was shut out from the awards ceremony.

Following Wallen in the nomination count are Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton, both of whom have five nominations each. Stapleton is nominated for entertainer of the year, single of the year and song of the year for "White Horse," album of the year, for "Higher," and male vocalist of the year.

Next on the list is Wilson, who, along with being nominated for entertainer of the year, is also up for female vocalist of the year, single of the year, for "Watermelon Moonshine," and music video of the year, for "Wildflowers and Wild Horses."

The final nominee for this year's entertainer of the year is Luke Combs, who is also nominated for male vocalist of the year and album of the year, for "Fathers & Sons."

The CMA Awards are set to take place on Nov. 20 on ABC.

