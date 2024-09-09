Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Morgan Wallen faces off with Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson for top country music award

Morgan Wallen leads the pack with seven nominations

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Morgan Wallen tells Ole Miss crowd he's 'a little rowdy' following Nashville arrest Video

Morgan Wallen tells Ole Miss crowd he's 'a little rowdy' following Nashville arrest

Before performing his song "'98 Braves," Morgan Wallen told a story about how he was nearly kicked off his high school baseball team due to rowdiness, admitting that behavior hasn't gone away.

The CMA Awards nominations were announced Monday morning, and Morgan Wallen leads the pack in nominations, receiving a total of seven.

Wallen is up for many awards, including single of the year, song of the year, music video of the year and twice in the musical event of the year category.

The "Wasted on You" singer has also been nominated for the award show's top honors of the night, including entertainer of the year and male vocalist of the year. He has been nominated in both categories in the past and faces stiff competition this year.

When it comes to entertainer of the year, he is nominated alongside last year's big winner, Lainey Wilson, and newcomer to the category, Jelly Roll. Wallen is also up against Jelly Roll in the male vocalist of the year category.

Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen and Jelly Roll split

Wallen is up against Wilson and Jelly Roll for the biggest award of the night. (Getty Images | GC Images)

WHY IS MORGAN WALLEN SO FAMOUS? A LOOK AT HOW THE COUNTRY STAR GOT HIS START ON 'THE VOICE'

Many of Wallen's nominations come from his collaboration with Post Malone on the song "I Had Some Help." The song also earned Malone four CMA Award nominations. 

While Post Malone's cross-over into country music earned him his first CMA Award nomination, the same cannot be said for Beyoncé, whose first official country album, "Cowboy Carter," was shut out from the awards ceremony.

Beyonce wears white and black dress on stage

Beyoncé's country album, "Cowboy Carter" was snubbed by the CMA Awards. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Following Wallen in the nomination count are Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton, both of whom have five nominations each. Stapleton is nominated for entertainer of the year, single of the year and song of the year for "White Horse," album of the year, for "Higher," and male vocalist of the year.

Next on the list is Wilson, who, along with being nominated for entertainer of the year, is also up for female vocalist of the year, single of the year, for "Watermelon Moonshine," and music video of the year, for "Wildflowers and Wild Horses."

The final nominee for this year's entertainer of the year is Luke Combs, who is also nominated for male vocalist of the year and album of the year, for "Fathers & Sons."

The CMA Awards are set to take place on Nov. 20 on ABC.

Lainey Wilson in a black hat and black jacket smiles for a photo

Wilson is up for entertainer of the year, female vocalist of the year and other awards. (Rich Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

