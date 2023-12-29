Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift fan died from heat exhaustion; Danny Masterson mugshot released

Pierce Brosnan heading to court after violating closures at Yellowstone; Cher files for conservatorship of son

Taylor Swift on stage/Danny Masterson mughshot split

Taylor Swift's fan died from heat exhaustion at Rio concert; Danny Masterson's mugshot is released (Getty Images/CA Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

CONCERT TRAGEDY Taylor Swift fan died from heat exhaustion at Rio 'Eras Tour' stop: forensics report. Continue reading here…

MASTERSON MUGSHOT Danny Masterson mugshot released: Disgraced actor seen for first time since rape conviction. Continue reading here…

IN HOT WATER Pierce Brosnan heading to court after 'violating closures' at Yellowstone National Park. Continue reading here…

Close up of Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan was cited for violating policies at Yellowstone National Park. (Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

SUBSTANCE ABUSE Cher files for conservatorship of son, claims Elijah Blue Allman's life is 'at risk'. Continue reading here…

‘NEVER TOO LATE’ Kyle Richards, 54, says cutting out 'bad carbs' and alcohol got her into best shape of her life. Continue reading here…

SPUN OUT 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak snaps at contestant for snarky comment. Continue reading here…

pat sajak

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak made a quick remark to a contestant after she criticized her final puzzle. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

NO FOUL PLAY Bobbie Jean Carter, Nick and Aaron Carter's sister, found dead in bathroom. Continue reading here…

LOST LEGEND Tom Smothers, one half of comedy duo Smothers Brothers, dead at 86. Continue reading here…

NEW CHAPTER Hall & Oates member John Oates confesses he’s ‘moved on’ from band amid legal battle with Daryl Hall. Continue reading here…

‘BIRTHDAY CHILLS’ Supermodel Helena Christensen takes icy plunge to celebrate 55th birthday. Continue reading here…

Helena Christensen swimsuit

Helena Christensen celebrated her 55th birthday with a cold dip. (Helena Christensen/Instagram)

Trending