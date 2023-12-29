Taylor Swift fan died from heat exhaustion; Danny Masterson mugshot released

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

CONCERT TRAGEDY Taylor Swift fan died from heat exhaustion at Rio 'Eras Tour' stop: forensics report. Continue reading here…

MASTERSON MUGSHOT Danny Masterson mugshot released: Disgraced actor seen for first time since rape conviction. Continue reading here…

IN HOT WATER Pierce Brosnan heading to court after 'violating closures' at Yellowstone National Park. Continue reading here…

SUBSTANCE ABUSE Cher files for conservatorship of son, claims Elijah Blue Allman's life is 'at risk'. Continue reading here…

‘NEVER TOO LATE’ Kyle Richards, 54, says cutting out 'bad carbs' and alcohol got her into best shape of her life. Continue reading here…

SPUN OUT 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak snaps at contestant for snarky comment. Continue reading here…

NO FOUL PLAY Bobbie Jean Carter, Nick and Aaron Carter's sister, found dead in bathroom. Continue reading here…

LOST LEGEND Tom Smothers, one half of comedy duo Smothers Brothers, dead at 86. Continue reading here…

NEW CHAPTER Hall & Oates member John Oates confesses he’s ‘moved on’ from band amid legal battle with Daryl Hall. Continue reading here…

‘BIRTHDAY CHILLS’ Supermodel Helena Christensen takes icy plunge to celebrate 55th birthday. Continue reading here…

