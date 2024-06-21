Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Cancer patient sees Taylor Swift in concert after purchasing 'Eras Tour' tickets past her ‘prognosis’ date

Cancer patient and young mom bought 'Eras Tour' tickets for the star's stop in Liverpool, England

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift stops her performance to help a fan Video

Taylor Swift stops her performance to help a fan

While performing her song "Would've, Could've, Should've" during her Edinburgh concert, Taylor Swift abruptly stopped singing to help a fan in distress. (CREDIT: @letcious/TMX)

A woman was finally able to "shake it off" after attending "The Eras Tour" and seeing superstar Taylor Swift perform live. 

Cancer patient Laura Mahon, 31, was given just one to two years to live after she was diagnosed in 2021 with an inoperable glioblastoma multiforme brain tumor, per the patient’s GoFundMe page.  

Mahon had been struggling to walk, was experiencing severe nausea and had sensitivity to light.

AS TAYLOR SWIFT'S ‘ERAS TOUR’ HITS LONDON, RESTAURANT OWNER SAYS SHE'S ALREADY PLACED A FAVORITE ORDER

At the time, the U.K. resident was 27 weeks pregnant.

Just three weeks later, she gave birth to a 3.4-pound baby girl named Sienna Mahon. 

Laura Mahon at The Eras Tour

Laura Mahon of the U.K. is shown here at the Taylor Swift concert at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium.  (SWNS)

By Dec. 2021, just a month after her baby was born, Mahon said on her GoFundMe page that she was given a year to live due to the size and location of her brain tumor. 

CALIFORNIA SHOW OF TAYLOR SWIFT'S ‘ERAS TOUR’. CLASSIFIED AS ‘MICROEARTHQUAKE’: THESE 5 SONGS HIT LOUDEST

Last year, however, when Mahon found out Taylor Swift would be stopping in Liverpool on "The Eras Tour," she decided to buy tickets for the June 13, 2024, show. 

Mahon’s husband, Daniel, took to Instagram the week of the show and gave an update on how the pair made it to the concert. 

Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" is currently on its European leg.  (Michael Campanella/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

He said, "Omg, we got her here, we are actually here. After 50 seizures over three days and a week on ward, Laura is getting to see Taylor Swift live."

TAYLOR SWIFT FANS ARE UPSET OVER UNOFFICIAL MERCH CRACKDOWN: ‘SUCH A BUMMER’ 

Daniel Mahon noted that Laura Mahon was having seizures every 10 minutes at one point — causing the couple to push their concert attendance date back by two nights. 

"This has obviously had some effect on her," he said in the Instagram caption. 

The Taylor Swift concert gave Mahon something to focus on during her treatment.

"Currently, her walking and [the use of one] arm has gone, but [we] got it back before and we’ll do it again," he wrote.

Mahon, right, bought tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" after her "prognosis" date. 

Mahon, right, bought tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" after her "prognosis" date.  (Getty Images/SWNS)

Daniel Mahon revealed how much his wife was looking forward to the concert — and that it gave her something to focus on during her treatment. 

He added, "She sets milestones to get to, and although most [of them] are around seeing [daughter] Sienna grow up, getting to see Taylor live was up there on her bucket list."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

Fox News Digital reached out to the Mahon family for further comment. 

