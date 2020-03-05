Taylor Swift donates $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Tennessee

Taylor Swift is standing with her city of Nashville, Tenn., after a tornado destroyed parts of the city earlier this week.

The singer, 30, revealed she's donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee where dozens of people have died and even more have lost their homes.

In her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Swift wrote, “Nashville is my home.” She added, “The fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.”

TAYLOR SWIFT'S 'THE MAN' MUSIC VIDEO LEAVES FANS STUNNED AS SINGER TRANSFORMS INTO BUSINESSMAN

She included a link to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. The statewide death toll was at least 24.

A spokesperson for the pop singer confirmed the donation.

TAYLOR SWIFT RELEASES NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY TRAILER, SAYS SHE'S DONE BEING 'MUZZLED'

A monstrous tornado tore a 2-mile-long (3.2-kilometer-long) path through Putnam County early Tuesday, killing 18 people, including five children under 13.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another 88 were injured, some critically. Another powerful storm barreled eastward from Nashville along a 50-mile (80 kilometer) path, killing five; another storm-related death occurred in a county west of Nashville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.