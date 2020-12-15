Taylor Swift debunks rumors a 3rd secret album titled 'Woodvale' is on the way, admits fans spotted a mistake

Taylor Swift has bad news for fans expecting a secret third album to drop alongside “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

The singer surprised her fans in July when she announced that she was releasing an unannounced album, “Folklore.” Last week, the star made jaws drop even farther when she announced a sort-of companion album would be released at midnight Friday titled “Evermore.” Given Swift’s propensity to hide clues for new projects in her work, many fans noticed something on the “Folklore” cover that led them to speculate that “Evermore” was merely the second in a trio of albums.

Unfortunately, Swift appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” where she debunked those theories and admitted to making a mistake.

“OK, well, this takes a bit of explanation,” she explained. “I tend to be sort of annoyingly secret-agenty about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs and it’s very annoying but it’s fun for fans and it’s fun for me because they like to pick up on things. And they’ll notice lots of things in music videos or photos or whatever, and then sometimes, I take it too far, and I make a mistake.”

Kimmel asked about the fact that the word “Woodvale” can be seen subtly printed on a tree in the background of the “Folklore” album art.

“When I was making ‘Folklore,’ the album that came out back in July, I was too afraid to even unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn’t tell anybody the album title until right before it came out,” Swift explained. “And so I came up with a fake codename that had the same amount of letters as ‘Folklore,’ chose a random name, chose ‘Woodvale.’ Wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then decided, I don’t actually want to have a title on the album covers and we forgot to take the fake codename off of one of them.”

Shocked that Swift and the myriad people who presumably helped make “Folklore” happen were capable of overlooking something like that, Kimmel asked the singer unequivocally if she was telling the truth.

“Yes,” Swift replied.

She went on to add that “Evermore” also had a codename during production, “November.”

“We remembered to take it off all the mock-ups of the album cover this time,” she concluded. “We learned our lesson.”