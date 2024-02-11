Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVIII

Taylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl LVIII with Blake Lively, Ice Spice

Swift performed a show in Japan Saturday night before jetting across the globe to Las Vegas

Bradford Betz
Published
Taylor Swift touched down in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon with actress Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Swift arrived at the Allegiant Stadium where the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome, on Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)

Swift, who finished her epic trek from the Tokyo Dome, is on hand to watch Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom she has been dating since the first few weeks of the season. 

Swift performed in Japan on Saturday night before a flight across nine time zones and the international date line to reach the U.S.  

