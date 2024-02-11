Taylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl LVIII with Blake Lively, Ice Spice

Taylor Swift touched down in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon with actress Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift arrived at the Allegiant Stadium where the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

JACKSON MAHOMES BACK IN SPOTLIGHT AS VIDEO OF HIM AT SUPER BOWL PARTY GOES VIRAL

Swift, who finished her epic trek from the Tokyo Dome, is on hand to watch Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom she has been dating since the first few weeks of the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FO NEWS APP

Swift performed in Japan on Saturday night before a flight across nine time zones and the international date line to reach the U.S.