Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Tawny Kitaen's autopsy and toxicology report findings revealed

The '80s Whitesnake music video vixen died on May 7 at age 59

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 2 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Video vixen Tawny Kitaen's autopsy and toxicology records have been released.

In documents obtained by Fox News, it shows she had mirtazapine, alprazolam, and hydrocodone in her system. 

The star, known for her roles in a number of ‘80s music videos, died on May 7. A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California previously confirmed to Fox News that Kitaen's cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy. The manner of death was ruled natural. 

Kitaen was 59 years old when she died at her home in Newport Beach, California. Her daughters, Wynter and Raine, first confirmed their mother's death back in May on Kitaen's Instagram account.

"We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday," their statement said.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.

Trending