Tawny Kitaen's autopsy and toxicology report findings revealed

Video vixen Tawny Kitaen 's autopsy and toxicology records have been released.

In documents obtained by Fox News, it shows she had mirtazapine, alprazolam, and hydrocodone in her system.

The star, known for her roles in a number of ‘80s music videos, died on May 7. A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California previously confirmed to Fox News that Kitaen's cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy. The manner of death was ruled natural.

Kitaen was 59 years old when she died at her home in Newport Beach, California. Her daughters, Wynter and Raine, first confirmed their mother's death back in May on Kitaen's Instagram account .

"We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday," their statement said.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.