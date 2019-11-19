Tallulah Willis, Jack Kilmer spark romance rumors as they step out for film premiere

Is romance brewing between Hollywood broods?

Tallulah Willis and fellow actor Jack Kilmer spurred questions the pair were closer than they alluded to when they arrived at the premiere for Kilmer’s new film “Hala” on Monday at AFI Fest in Los Angeles.

The pals arrived together and stood mere inches from each other as they were photographed on the red carpet side-by-side with Willis, 25, sporting a plunging leopard-print dress, a black belt accentuating her slender waistline and gold earrings – her hair pulled tightly back.

For Kilmer, 24, the son of longtime actor Val Kilmer – he kept his look classy in a donning a black pinstripe suit and white button-down shirt – his hair reminiscent of his father’s shaggy wet-look locks.

Willis also shared the red carpet photo to her Instagram, with the caption, “2 eligible bachelors.”

In “Hala,” Kilmer stars as Jesse Ross in the film that tells the story of a Muslim teen forced to deal with the undoing of her family while becoming an adult.

The premiere of “Hala” comes just days after Val Kilmer, 59, celebrated his art exhibition at his HelMel studios in Los Angeles on Friday.

While Val has been outspoken about his battle with throat cancer, which required surgery, Willis has stood strong by her mother Demi Moore’s side. The actress revealed some of her shocking secrets in a memoir titled "Inside Out." Earlier this month, the 57-year-old appeared on Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Willis said in the roundtable interview with Moore and sister Rumer that as a child, her mother’s strength intimidated her.

“I felt like my mom made a choice to hold back certain things, like sharing about her past, and I think it always made me feel very far away from her,” Willis said of Moore. “And always made me feel like I didn’t know her very well. I knew she had a career, she met my dad, she grew up in New Mexico, but it was like that was it.”

Willis continued: “I don’t think my mom was raised, she was forged. You know, like, she was made. And the strength that comes from that is intimidating, and it’s scary.”

Reps for Willis and Kilmer did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.