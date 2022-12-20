Sylvester Stallone's daughter, Scarlet, takes on new role in 'Tulsa King' as a horse caretaker

Like father, like daughter. Sylvester Stallone’s daughter, Scarlet Rose, is starring alongside her dad in the new "Tulsa King" television series.

Scarlet has been appearing on the show as a Coffee Roasters barista named Spencer, who frequently serves espresso to Dwight "The General" Manfredi.

On the latest episode, which aired Sunday, Scarlet’s character was ready to quit her coffee shop job when Manfredi offers her a position as a horse caretaker.

Scarlet’s character said on Sunday’s episode she "loves horses" and goes on to oversee Pilot, who is prone to breaking out of his stall and running through the Tulsa streets.

Scarlet's love for horses is also apparent in real life as well. In August, the 20-year-old shared an image of herself alongside a horse on Instagram. She captioned the snapshot with a simple star emoji.

Scarlet is the youngest daughter of Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin. They also share daughters Sophia, 26, and Sistine, 24.

This is not the first time the father-daughter duo has worked together. In 2014, Sylvester and Scarlet appeared in "Reach Me."

Last month, the "Rambo" star shared that his daughter has a bright future if she chooses to follow in his footsteps.

"Some people are diminished by the camera, some people are enhanced by it," Stallone said in an interview with USA Today.

"There's a thing she has with the camera, even with still shots, that is unique. All my daughters are beautiful, and they all have their specialties. But Scarlet is the one who's most adamant about pursuing the job of a wondering dramaturge. And she's up for anything."

The actor noted to the outlet that he would not advocate for his daughter to embark in the acting industry if she "didn't have the goods. Because I know what it's like. I've worked with enough actors to know when it's not their chosen profession. You just know instantly."

In November, the "Rocky" star was a guest on "Fox & Friends" and discussed being denied a gangster role in the past because he "didn’t look Italian enough."

"For some reason, gangsters have this aura, and I’ve been left out every time," Stallone explained. "I remember going in to audition for ‘The Godfather’ as an extra, one of 250 people at the wedding.

"They said I don’t look Italian enough."

"Tulsa King" tells the story of Dwight Manfredi (Stallone) as he rebuilds his life after being exiled from his family by a crime boss following a 25-year prison stint. Manfredi is forced to create a new family of his own in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a group of unlikely characters.

He stars alongside Garrett Hedlund, Martin Starr, Andrea Savage, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and A.C. Peterson.