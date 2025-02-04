Sylvester Stallone putting money into artificial intelligence after 'Godfather' warning

Sylvester Stallone is the latest celebrity embracing artificial intelligence.

The "Rocky" star invested, along with several others, in Largo.ai, an AI-driven analytics platform for film, TV and advertising, raising $7.5 million in financing for the company.

"We are very happy to have a cinema legend like Sylvester Stallone supporting our journey. Stallone's story in cinema and the disruption that he created is truly very inspiring for any entrepreneur like me and his support in the new era of cinema with AI by being a partner in Largo.ai is truly encouraging for us," Largo.ai CEO and co-founder Sami Arpa told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Largo.ai currently works with more than 600 companies in film and TV, and has plans to expand its offerings with the launch of its Version 3, which will provide recommendations along with existing tools and generate early creative concepts, according to Deadline.

The news of Stallone’s investment in the company came after he was announced as a "special ambassador" to Hollywood by President Donald Trump, along with Jon Voight and Mel Gibson.

In January, President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, "It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California."

He continued, "They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!"

The "Rambo" star has been sharing some of the good and bad of AI on his social media recently.

Last month, Stallone shared stills from a fake "Godfather 4" trailer, writing in the caption, "What is going on? Lol this is definitely not to be taken seriously!"

The creator of the fake "Godfather 4" video trailer sent a message to viewers explaining how it was made.

"Please note that this video is a concept trailer created solely for artistic and entertainment purposes. I have meticulously incorporated various effects, sound design, AI technologies, movie analytics, and other elements to bring my vision to life."

This week, Stallone shared another image from another fake "Godfather" sequel. The poster shows the actor sitting behind a desk in a similar position to Marlon Brando in the original "Godfather," with the fake title "The Godfather Part the Family Legacy" with the added text of "First Trailer."

"Not Real ! Just for fun!!" he wrote in the caption.

Stallone is the latest star to invest in AI technology.

Last year, Jared Leto invested in two different AI companies, a generative AI startup called Captions, and Pika, a program that lets people generate short videos from written prompts, images or videos.

Ashton Kutcher and music manager Guy Oseary co-founded Sound Venture, which included companies OpenAI, Anthropic and Stability AI in its portfolio, per Variety.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert Downey Jr. have also invested in different AI companies with an environmental focus.

Downey Jr. did say in an interview last year he would "sue" if his likeness was recreated with AI.

AI has been a point of contention in Hollywood for the past two years, and several stars have spoken out against the technology.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Glenn Close questioned AI, asking "What is going to be truth? What is true is going to be a big question."

When asked her interpretation of AI, Close said, "Depends on how it’s handled."

"I don’t want my image or my voice to be reconstructed," she noted. "I mean, people need jobs. It’s a sad dilemma."

Nicolas Cage has also been a vocal opponent, warning an audience at the 25th Newport Beach Film Festival last October, "This technology wants to take your instrument. We are the instruments as film actors."