Sylvester Stallone warns fake 'Godfather' movie trailer using AI is 'not to be taken seriously'

Sylvester Stallone is warning his fans after a fake trailer for "The Godfather Part 4" went viral online.

Stallone, 78, took to social media to comment on the fan-made video creation.

"What is going on? Lol this is definitely not to be taken seriously!" the Hollywood actor laughed and wrote on Instagram. His post included two photos of Stallone, one of him smoking a cigar and the second of the actor holding a gun.

The creator of the fake "Godfather 4" video trailer sent a message to viewers explaining how it was made.

"Please note that this video is a concept trailer created solely for artistic and entertainment purposes. I have meticulously incorporated various effects, sound design, AI technologies, movie analytics, and other elements to bring my vision to life."

Fans were quick to react on social media, and supported the idea of Stallone starring in another "Godfather" movie.

"Actually it [could] be a great idea, why not ???" one comment read.

Another fan wrote, "I looked [too] fast and got real excited."

"That would be the greatest news!!!! Perfect!!!! Let it [happen]," a social media user suggested.

While the famous actor is best known for starring in the "Rocky," "Rambo" and "Creed" movies, he was previously denied the opportunity to be an extra in the famous wedding scene in "The Godfather."



"I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?’," he told Empire Magazine during an interview in 2022.

"They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding behind a f--king wedding cake?’"

Despite that rejection, Stallone went on to portray a character involved with the Mafia in Taylor Sheridan’s series "Tulsa King."

Stallone’s fake "Godfather" trailer comes as he was named one of three legendary stars tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be Hollywood ambassadors.

Trump announced the special envoys on Thursday with the purpose of promoting business in Hollywood.

"It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries," he wrote in part.



Trump added, "These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"



Stallone called Trump the "second George Washington" while introducing the 47th president at the America First Policy Institute Gala in November.



"We are in the presence of a really mythical character. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I'm in awe," the actor said.

"When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world, because, without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We've got the second George Washington. Congratulations!"

