Syndey Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney wore two different looks on the red carpet at the SXSW Film Festival, starting with a long-sleeved black zip-up dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and spaghetti straps. She kept her hair down in a short bob and paired the look with pointed black heels.

Her second look was another off-the-shoulder number, but this time it was white. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit, which perfectly showed off her white heels and thigh-high lace socks.

The actress was at the film festival to promote her latest film, "Immaculate," which she first auditioned for 10 years ago and worked hard to bring back to life.

"Originally, the script was vastly different. Once I got my hands on it and we hired (director) Michael (Mohan), we drastically revised it so that it could fit who I am today and the world today," she told the Los Angeles Times in March. "But the through line of the story always has stayed the same. And I think one of the reasons I loved it so much was that some of the scariest and most raw, guttural moments in this movie are in real life."

Sweeney kept the off-the-shoulder theme going when she walked the red carpet at the GLAAD Media Awards in a figure-hugging dress featuring jewel accents.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt wore a Harley Quinn-inspired black and white checkered long-sleeve crop top on the red carpet at the SXSW Film Festival, choosing to pair the top with black jeans and white sneakers.

The actress was there promoting her upcoming movie, "The Fall Guy," in which she plays a first-time director whose film is in jeopardy when its star is kidnapped. She is then forced to put all her trust in her ex-boyfriend and an ex-stuntman, played by Ryan Gosling, who sets out on a mission to rescue the star.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart hopped on the black and white trend this week, first wearing a black skirt paired with a sheer black halter top. Her second look featured white cashmere underwear and a matching jacket.

The actress is promoting her upcoming movie, "Love Lies Bleeding." In the film, she plays an antisocial gym manager who falls in love with an amateur bodybuilder training in her gym.

Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul walked the red carpet at the Queerties Awards in a mid-length long-sleeved black dress with white polka dots featuring a slightly plunging neckline that made way for her statement necklace in the shape of a palm tree.

The singer, dancer and choreographer was at the award ceremony as an honoree, receiving the Straight Up Ally award.

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields wore a black blazer and matching maxi skirt with a white collared shirt underneath at the premiere of "A Gentleman in Moscow." She paired the look with gold bangles and vintage-looking sunglasses, wearing her long hair down in curls.

In a recent panel discussion at the SXSW Film Festival, "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen," alongside Meghan Markle and Katie Couric, Shields discussed the sexualization of young girls in Hollywood, saying "Hollywood is predicated on eating its young."

"I was at the center of it," the "Pretty Baby" actress continued. "And I was promoting it, and I was doing it. And I was lucky because I was surrounded by a very strong mom.

"I never did move to Hollywood. I always went to regular school. So, I had this sort of community around me that was protecting me, buoying me. And, so, I did not become the type of statistic that Hollywood created."

Ricki Lake

Ricki Lake stepped out for the Queerties Awards in a sleek black dress. She paired the look with dangly silver earrings, wearing her natural gray hair slicked back.

The talk show host was at the event in support of her friend, Rosie O'Donnell, who received the Icon Award for her decades of work in television and movies.

Susan Lucci

Susan Lucci wore a strapless mid-length black and white striped dress when she walked the red carpet at the 2024 ADAPT Leadership Awards. She wore her hair in a bun and paired the look with diamond drop earrings.

The legendary soap opera actress is a co-chair of the gala, which she co-hosted to raise money for a nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities.