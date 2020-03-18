Suzanne Somers on 42-year 'romantic and sexy' marriage to Alan Hamel

Forty-two years later, and Suzanne Somers and her husband Alan Hamel are just as happy as ever.

The "Three's Company" star recently spoke to People Magazine and discussed her special relationship with her hubby.

“I’ve never enjoyed anybody in my whole life the way I enjoy Al,” said Somers, 73. “There is juice and zest in this chapter!”

Somers met her beau, 83, more than five decades ago when he was working as a television executive. The two now work together on her lifestyle brand.

The actress said that she and Hamel “have redefined how we want to live our lives” in order to maintain a healthy relationship -- often opting to spend time with one another rather than attending public functions.

“We worked hard to get to this place where we’re comfortable,” she said. “And we are so content together. We dance together, and we have a cocktail together at night. It’s romantic and sexy. And it’s not old people romantic. It’s cool.”

Somers has been very open about her relationship with Hamel in the past, noting once that they make love twice a day.

“I usually say I sleep through one of them,” Somers joked. “That’s usually that one at 4 o’clock in the morning. But, you know, then again around 8 o’clock in the morning, I’m in the mood.”