Marvel actor Michael Stuhlbarg assaulted in NYC by homeless man with a rock

The 'Boardwalk Empire' actor was near Central Park in New York City when he was assaulted by a 27-year-old homeless man

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Marvel actor and television star Michael Stuhlbarg was assaulted in New York City by a homeless man, according to a new report by People magazine. 

On Sunday evening, a 55-year-old male was walking around East 90th and East Drive in Manhattan near Central Park when he was struck in the back of his head with a rock by Xavier Israel, a 27-year-old homeless man, a DPCI spokesperson told Fox News Digital. The incident took place around 7:45 p.m.

A brief chase ensued with Stuhlbarg following Israel. DCPI is not aware of any ‘verbal exchange’ between the men. Police, who were responding to a 911 call, arrested Israel shortly after. It's unclear who called law enforcement.

Michael Stuhlbarg in a navy shirt and suit soft smiles on the carpet

Michael Stuhlbarg was reportedly assaulted by a homeless man near Central Park. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

DCPI says that the victim refused medical attention at the scene. A representative for Stuhlbarg did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Israel was charged with assault in the second degree and was taken to central booking. Police say this is not Israel's first offense. He was arrested on two separate occasions in Jan. 2022 for assault and robbery.

Michael Stuhlbarg in a black suit and tie soft smiles on the carpet

Although he was struck in the back of his head, Michael Stuhlbarg refused medical attention at the scene. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images)

Stuhlbarg, a veteran character actor, has played a litany of famous figures, including politician George H. Yeaman in the acclaimed picture, "Lincoln," talent agent Lew Wasserman in "Hitchcock" and journalist Abe Rosenthal in "The Post."

A graduate of Juilliard, the California native is additionally known for his roles as Arnold Rothstein in television's "Boardwalk Empire" and Richard Sackler in the miniseries "Dopesick." He was also in Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Michael Stuhlbarg looks at the camera from his side on the carpet

Michael Stuhlbarg has starred in several television series and movies, having earned two Screen Actor's Guild Awards. (Getty Images)

Nominated for two Emmy Awards, as well as one Golden Globe and Tony Award, Stuhlbarg is the recipient of two Screen Actor's Guild Awards.

The case is still under investigation by the NYPD.

Monday is opening night of Stuhlbarg's play, "Patriots," on Broadway.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

