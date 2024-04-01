Marvel actor Michael Stuhlbarg assaulted in NYC by homeless man with a rock

Marvel actor and television star Michael Stuhlbarg was assaulted in New York City by a homeless man, according to a new report by People magazine.

On Sunday evening, a 55-year-old male was walking around East 90th and East Drive in Manhattan near Central Park when he was struck in the back of his head with a rock by Xavier Israel, a 27-year-old homeless man, a DPCI spokesperson told Fox News Digital. The incident took place around 7:45 p.m.

A brief chase ensued with Stuhlbarg following Israel. DCPI is not aware of any ‘verbal exchange’ between the men. Police, who were responding to a 911 call, arrested Israel shortly after. It's unclear who called law enforcement.

DCPI says that the victim refused medical attention at the scene. A representative for Stuhlbarg did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Israel was charged with assault in the second degree and was taken to central booking. Police say this is not Israel's first offense. He was arrested on two separate occasions in Jan. 2022 for assault and robbery.

Stuhlbarg, a veteran character actor, has played a litany of famous figures, including politician George H. Yeaman in the acclaimed picture, "Lincoln," talent agent Lew Wasserman in "Hitchcock" and journalist Abe Rosenthal in "The Post."

A graduate of Juilliard, the California native is additionally known for his roles as Arnold Rothstein in television's "Boardwalk Empire" and Richard Sackler in the miniseries "Dopesick." He was also in Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Nominated for two Emmy Awards, as well as one Golden Globe and Tony Award, Stuhlbarg is the recipient of two Screen Actor's Guild Awards.

The case is still under investigation by the NYPD.

Monday is opening night of Stuhlbarg's play, "Patriots," on Broadway.