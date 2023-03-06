Susan Lucci gives health update after having two emergency heart procedures in four years

Susan Lucci is in good health following her second emergency heart surgery last year.

Speaking with People at the 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards this past weekend, the "All My Children" star had an update on her recovery.

"I'm doing really well," Lucci told the outlet. "I always keep an eye on myself, what's going on."

Lucci had a stent placed in her artery in January 2022 after doctors discovered an 80% artery blockage caused by cholesterol and inserted another stent in her heart to fix the issue.

"It is so far so good," the actress told the outlet of the procedure.

SUSAN LUCCI RECALLS HER ‘WIDOW-MAKER’ HEART ATTACK SCARE: ‘I PROBABLY WOULDN’T HAVE GOTTEN UP’

This is the second heart surgery for Lucci.

In 2020, she revealed she had a near fatal heart attack in 2018 when she discovered she had two blocked cardiac arteries after experiencing chest discomfort.

She explained how she initially ignored her symptoms during an appearance on "Good Day New York" last month.

"Like most women, I felt my symptoms would go away," Lucci recalled. "Oh, it'll go away, it'll go away. Then, the third time it came to me, I couldn't ignore it. I had a very big pressure on my chest, like an elephant person pressing on my chest."

Lucci recounted how cardiologist Richard Shlofmitz discovered she had a 90% blockage in her main artery and a 75% blockage in the adjacent artery. She immediately underwent an emergency procedure during which two arterial stents were placed in her heart.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I went home the next day," she said. "I was told that, had I not come in, I would have had the widowmaker. Ninety-nine percent, I wouldn't have made the night."

The soap star became an advocate for women’s heart health, and is now an ambassador for the American Heart Association.

Lucci told People this past week that last January she began to have symptoms again, which she almost ignored.

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "And after telling women for three years to not be afraid to call the doctor and to put themselves on their to-do list, I reverted back to all those things."

The 76-year-old did get herself checked out and was rushed to the cardiac catheterization lab, where they placed another stent in her heart.

Two months after that procedure, Lucci’s husband of 53 years, Helmut Huber, passed away at age 84.

‘ALL MY CHILDREN’ STAR SUSAN LUCCI HONORS LATE HUSBAND HELMUT HUBER AT DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS

In her "Good Day New York" interview, Lucci said, "I just miss him. And he's worth missing. He was really, really the love of my life. A very special, big presence, very take charge in a good way. He was caring, he's a caregiver and funny, smart, all those good things."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple, married in 1969, had two children together, daughter Liza, 47, and son Andreas, 34.

Fox News Digital’s Ashley Hume contributed to this report.