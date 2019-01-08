'Surviving R. Kelly' producer slams Lady Gaga for silence on sexual abuse allegations

"Surviving R. Kelly" producer dream hampton expressed her disgust with Lady Gaga after the newly-minted Golden Globe winner refused to speak about R. Kelly's history of sexual and domestic abuse allegations in the Lifetime docuseries.

"I wanted to know how Lady Gaga could be on 'SNL' with him as someone who advocates for domestic abuse survivors and was, you know, had this ridiculous performance with him on 'SNL,'" hampton said on "The Karen Hunter Show" on SiriusXM on Monday.

Hampton wasn't the only person to call out Gaga — an otherwise outspoken advocate for sexual assault survivors — for her silence on Kelly's allegations.

The 32-year-old "A Star Is Born" actress collaborated with Kelly on her 2013 track "Do What U Want."

Terry Richardson, who was also accused of sexual misconduct, directed the music video for "Do What U Want," which featured Kelly as a doctor and Gaga as a patient. When Gaga loses consciousness in the clip, Kelly and a team of dancers dressed as nurses have a party on her body. In other segments, Richardson is seen photographing her touching herself in front of newspaper stories about herself.

The video was scrapped before its slated December 2013 release when allegations against Richardson made headlines; Gaga blamed poor management and a lack of time for the video never seeing the light of day.

Gaga performed "Do What U Want" with Kelly on "Saturday Night Live" in November 2013.

A week later, Gaga performed with Kelly at the American Music Awards. In that raunchy rendition, Gaga played a secretary to Kelly's president.

It wasn't just Gaga working with Kelly at the time, but also her praise of him later — as well as her expressed disbelief of the allegations against him — that angered many.

According to The Daily Mail, at a 2013 press conference in Japan, when asked about working with the alleged sexual predator, Gaga responded, "R. Kelly and I have sometimes very untrue things written about us, so in a way this was a bond between us."

On Sunday, journalist Ernest Owens slammed Gaga for not only the AMAs performance, but for her praise of it a year after it aired.

"For those who keep acting like Lady Gaga only backed R. Kelly in 2013. She was still shouting him out in her social media a year later," he wrote, retweeting a 2014 post from Gaga reminiscing on the performance. "This tweet is still active on her page. #SurvivingRKelly #MuteRKelly."

Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 stemming from an alleged sex video he filmed with a 14-year-old girl.

Kelly denied that it was him in the video, and the girl and her family also denied it was her in the pornographic recording.

In "Surviving R. Kelly," several accusers allege that Kelly was physically and sexually abusive and that he preyed on underage girls throughout his career, often with help from his team. He is also accused of holding women and girls against their will in a "sex cult."

Kelly has steadfastly denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse and reportedly vowed to sue everyone involved with the production and airing of "Surviving R. Kelly."

Reps for Lady Gaga did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment on her lack of involvement with "Surviving R. Kelly."