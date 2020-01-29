Super Bowl LIV: 'Prodigal Son' stars Bellamy Young, Tom Payne on the best part of Sunday's big game

What's the best part about Sunday's big game?

According to "Prodigal Son" stars Bellamy Young and Tom Payne, there's a lot to look forward to even if you're not an avid football fan.

Speaking to Fox News, Young, 49, confessed: “I may hold down the contingent that it is all about the commercials and the halftime show."

SUPER BOWL LIV PROP BET SETS LINE ON DEMI LOVATO SINGING NATIONAL ANTHEM IN UNDER TWO MINUTES

“Yeah JLo and Shakira this year, right?" Payne, 37, chimed in of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's upcoming halftime show performance. “The best commercials all year, all in one place," added Young.

JAW-DROPPING HALFTIME MOMENTS YOU NEED TO REVISIT BEFORE NFL'S BIG GAME

Payne also expressed his excitement over the fact that the stars have a special episode of FOX's "Prodigal Son" airing shortly after the big game. Not to mention, they have a promotional spot during the actual pro football championship.

“I can’t wait to see our Super Bowl commercial” gushed Payne.

Young and Payne join a slew of celebs eager for Sunday's big game, including "9-1-1: Lone Star" star Rob Lowe, "Avengers: Endgame" star Jeremy Renner, "Modern Family" actor Eric Stonestreet and "Ant-Man" star Paul Rudd. Lowe, 55, previously told Fox News: "It's the greatest night of television in the world."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The big game, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers, will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Fox News' Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report