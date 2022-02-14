Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Super Bowl 2022: Mickey Guyton meets Prince Harry following national anthem performance

Guyton is a four-time Grammy nominee

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music star Mickey Guyton met Prince Harry following her performance of the national anthem Sunday at Super Bowl LVI.

Guyton posed for a photo with Prince Harry in a red tracksuit featuring white stars. 

"I met Prince Harry," she captioned the post. "He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit."

The Duke of Sussex was one of the many stars seen at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the Super Bowl LVI game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Mickey Guyton posed for a photo with Prince Harry following her national anthem performance at Super Bowl LVI.

Mickey Guyton posed for a photo with Prince Harry following her national anthem performance at Super Bowl LVI.

PRINCE HARRY ATTENDS SUPER BOWL 2022 WITH COUSIN PRINCESS EUGENIE

The prince was seated alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, did not appear to be in attendance. Meanwhile, Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank seemed to stay behind at the couple's home in Windsor, England.

Prince Harry and Markle made the move to Los Angeles in March 2020, after announcing they would be stepping down from their roles as senior royals.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Prince Harry was not joined at the Super Bowl by his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry was not joined at the Super Bowl by his wife Meghan Markle. (Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images)

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram at the time.

 "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prince Harry and Markle relocated to Los Angeles in 2020 after stepping down from their senior roles within the royal family.

Prince Harry and Markle relocated to Los Angeles in 2020 after stepping down from their senior roles within the royal family. (Reuters)

When the couple first moved to Los Angeles it was reported they were staying in Tyler Perry's $18 million mansion.

Prince Harry and Markle purchased their own home in Los Angeles in August 2020.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending