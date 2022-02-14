Super Bowl 2022: Mickey Guyton meets Prince Harry following national anthem performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music star Mickey Guyton met Prince Harry following her performance of the national anthem Sunday at Super Bowl LVI.

Guyton posed for a photo with Prince Harry in a red tracksuit featuring white stars.

"I met Prince Harry," she captioned the post. "He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit."

The Duke of Sussex was one of the many stars seen at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the Super Bowl LVI game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The prince was seated alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Harry's wife, Meghan Markle , did not appear to be in attendance. Meanwhile, Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank seemed to stay behind at the couple's home in Windsor, England.

Prince Harry and Markle made the move to Los Angeles in March 2020, after announcing they would be stepping down from their roles as senior royals.

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram at the time.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

When the couple first moved to Los Angeles it was reported they were staying in Tyler Perry's $18 million mansion.

Prince Harry and Markle purchased their own home in Los Angeles in August 2020.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.