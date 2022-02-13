Prince Harry attends Super Bowl 2022 with cousin Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry attended his first Super Bowl Sunday.

The Duke of Sussex was one of the many stars seen at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for Super Bowl LVI for the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The prince was seated alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, did not appear to be in attendance. Meanwhile, Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank seemed to stay behind at the couple's home in Windsor, England.

It's not clear who Harry was rooting for as the Rams and Bengals clashed. The Rams ultimately took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Prince Harry and Markle announced they were taking a step back from their royal roles in January 2020. The pair have since relocated to Montecito, California, and have welcomed two children together.

In addition to Harry and Eugenie, other famous faces at the game included Kanye West, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, among others.

Harry's appearance at Super Bowl LVI comes after he was accused of being out of touch with reality earlier this month following an admission that he suffers from "burnout."