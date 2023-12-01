Wait. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't behind latest hatchet job against Britain's royals?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have failed famously in their crusade to destroy and damage the British royal family. As opinion polls display, they have inflicted significant self-harm in the process. The release of the much-hyped book, "Endgame" by the Sussexes’ purported "mouthpiece," reporter Omid Scobie, is the latest, sad attempt to harm the monarchy. It mostly rehashes old gossip, while professing not to emanate from the duplicitous duo.

Commentators swarmed the airwaves in the UK over the past few days blasting Scobie’s claim that he had no contact with the Sussexes in writing his latest tome. Scobie’s latest pronouncements hardly seem reassuring given his past contradictions.

In 2020, Scobie penned the obsequious Meghan and Harry biography, "Finding Freedom," promising similar third-party independence from the book’s subjects. However, though the Sussexes denied any involvement in the book’s writing, their former press secretary Jason Knauf exposed this as a falsehood.

In courtroom evidence, Knauf revealed that the book was "discussed directly with the duchess multiple times in person and over email." He testified that Markle had actually given him briefing points to share with Scobie.

Now in 2023, we are again being asked to swallow that the Sussexes exerted no influence on Scobie’s latest hatchet job against Britain’s royals. And now we are being spun that a "translation error" resulted in the names of two putative royal racists having been left in the now-retracted Dutch version of "Endgame," while they did not appear in the English one. No doubt, some readers will accept this gullibly enough.

Scobie, much like the Sussexes themselves, has burned his bridges with the monarchy. That seems to have deprived him of exposure to the House of Windsor or its universe. That forced him to recycle a lot of material.

So much so, that even the normally pro-Sussex, monarchy-averse New York Times couldn’t summon much enthusiasm for "Endgame," writing, "We’ve heard much of it before. From Fergie, from Diana, from Charles, from Harry, from Harry, from Harry again."

Whether briefed by them directly or not, the meat of the book — a cavalcade of smears and gossip — flows directly from the Sussexes’ grievance playbook.

There is Scobie’s (highly welcome) revelation that Markle won’t, "dive back into the royal soap opera." How absurdly ironic, considering it was she who created and stoked the drama of the lives of the royal family, stooping even to torment the last years of global treasures Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Scobie rehashes much of the old gossip circulated by Harry and Meghan: king against sons, brother against brother, sister-in-law against sister-in-law. But he takes the reader for fools. Scobie suggests that Kate regarded Meghan as a rival. Really? The beloved, beautiful, hard-working future queen might indeed be put off by Markle’s narcissism and appalling behavior. But in what universe could such a successful royal feel any rivalry from a publicity-driven actress-turned social influencer?

Let’s face it: without the link to the royal family, as the Sussexes’ plummeting popularity and Hollywood failures have shown, there is very little to interest the public in the second-rate actress and her victim-prince.

Scobie expressed in an interview this week: "Meghan has made it clear that she never wants to be involved in the British monarchy again." The newly released book, written by a surrogate, is a way to spread the Sussexes’ poison while letting them remain above the fray.

King Charles and his heir Prince William have cut themselves off from the Sussexes' treachery. As for the failed royal couple, their marginalization has only proved hurtful to their reputations.

As I reported on these pages, the duke and duchess’s constant attacks on the royal family, their unceasing victimhood narratives, poor work ethic and uninspiring content production have rendered them box office poison. Both the Sussexes and Scobie have attacked the very people who made them relevant and notable and keep them there.

In a laudable rare moment of clarity, Scobie realizes early in the pages of his book, "Part of this book will burn my bridges for good. But to tell the full story, there’s no holding back. Not anymore. We’re in the endgame."

This could be his endgame. Like Harry and Meghan, he will emerge richer, but reputationally bankrupt. Meanwhile, the monarchy will carry on noble, dignified and dutiful, as it has for well over a millennium.