'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard to co-direct and star in new horror film 'Hell of a Summer”

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Finn Wolfhard, of "Stranger Things" fame, is set to co-direct a modern horror movie titled "Hell of a Summer" with "Wynonna Earp" star Billy Bryk.

Producers of the film announced on Tuesday the two young actors have signed on as co-directors and stars of the movie, as well as having written the movie.

This will be Wolfhard’s feature film directorial debut, however he has exercised his directing muscles in the past, having directed the music video for the song Sonora, as well as a short film entitled "Night Shifts" which he also wrote.

"I am so excited to be co-directing my first feature film," Wolfhard said in a statement. "I get the chance to work with an incredible cast and crew, and to work with a company like 30West and Aggregate is a real dream."

NETFLIX'S ‘STRANGER THINGS' SEASON 4 ADDS WARNING CARD FOLLOWING TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING

Wolfhard and Bryk have worked together a few times in the past. The two starred together in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in 2021 and the film "When You Finish Saving the World" which is set to be released later this year. Bryke also appeared in "Night Shifts," the short film Wolfhart directed.

This isn’t the first time Wolfhard will appear in a horror film, as he starred in Stephen King’s "It" in 2017. Some would also argue he got his start in the horror genre as "Stranger Things" can be viewed as a mix of horror and Sci-fi.

While Bryke has never starred in a horror films, he is no stranger to the supernatural elements as he appeared in Sci-fi action drama show "Wynonna Earp."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

There is little information available regarding the plot of the film, however it was announced Fred Hechinger is part of the cast.

Hechinger famously starred in HBO Max’s "The White Lotus" as a member of the Mossbacher family who were on vacation at the infamous hotel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A release date for "Hell of a Summer" has not yet been announced as they are still in the pre-production phase of the project.