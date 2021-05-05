Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Reality
Published

'Storage Wars' star Dan Dotson had finger bitten off by his dog

The reality TV star intervened when his two French Bulldogs were fighting

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 4Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 4

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

"Storage WarsDan Dotson sustained an intense injury after he tried to break up a fight between his two French Bulldogs, Louis and Jax.

The auctioneer nearly had his finger torn off after one of the dogs bit him on the hand.

Dotson's hand was bandaged up on Tuesday's episode of "Storage Wars" and he posted a graphic video on YouTube about the incident back in December. 

In the video, Dotson explained that the dog nearly severed his left ring finger but it was able to be reattached by doctors at Redlands Hospital in California.

‘STORAGE WARS’ STARS BRANDI PASSANTE AND JARROD SCHULZ QUIETLY SPLIT IN 2018

Dan Dotson's finger was reattached by doctors after one of his dogs bit it off. 

Dan Dotson's finger was reattached by doctors after one of his dogs bit it off.  (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

"Louis and Jax are best of friends but when the bullies get in a fight, you have to be careful where you place your fingers," Dotson captioned the video. "Louis accidentally bit my finger off. Thank you Dr. Grigoryan for saving my finger."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I love my dogs," the reality TV star added. "From now on, it's Rambo's job to break up the boys when they're fighting," he added in reference to his other dog, a Mastiff, who helped break up the fight by pinning one of the French Bulldogs to the ground.

"He did great, clamping and pinning the aggressor like T-Rex to the floor," Dotson wrote. 

On Our Radar