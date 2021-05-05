'Storage Wars' star Dan Dotson had finger bitten off by his dog

"Storage Wars" Dan Dotson sustained an intense injury after he tried to break up a fight between his two French Bulldogs, Louis and Jax.

The auctioneer nearly had his finger torn off after one of the dogs bit him on the hand.

Dotson's hand was bandaged up on Tuesday's episode of "Storage Wars" and he posted a graphic video on YouTube about the incident back in December.

In the video, Dotson explained that the dog nearly severed his left ring finger but it was able to be reattached by doctors at Redlands Hospital in California.

"Louis and Jax are best of friends but when the bullies get in a fight, you have to be careful where you place your fingers," Dotson captioned the video. "Louis accidentally bit my finger off. Thank you Dr. Grigoryan for saving my finger."

"I love my dogs," the reality TV star added. "From now on, it's Rambo's job to break up the boys when they're fighting," he added in reference to his other dog, a Mastiff, who helped break up the fight by pinning one of the French Bulldogs to the ground.

"He did great, clamping and pinning the aggressor like T-Rex to the floor," Dotson wrote.