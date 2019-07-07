Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Proud American
Published

Steve Hilton announces he's applying to become US citizen

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Steve Hilton talks celebrating the American spiritVideo

Steve Hilton talks celebrating the American spirit

Steve discusses his idea of what it means to be an American, and reveals that he has started the process to earn his own American citizenship.

Steve Hilton, host of “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton,” announced on his show Sunday that he's started the process of becoming an American.

“I’m in the process of applying for U.S. citizenship,” he said, noting that he's appreciated “the opportunity this country has given me.”

He said he has been a proud immigrant, and he mentioned his parents who escaped communism in Hungary.

He said he believes in immigration and its benefits, but wants to see it controlled properly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said he is looking forward to the day he becomes an American, “if you’ll have me, that is.”

Hilton added that it's fitting how he made the announcement just days after the U.S. celebrated Independence Day.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.