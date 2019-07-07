Steve Hilton announces he's applying to become US citizen

Steve Hilton, host of “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton,” announced on his show Sunday that he's started the process of becoming an American.

“I’m in the process of applying for U.S. citizenship,” he said, noting that he's appreciated “the opportunity this country has given me.”

He said he has been a proud immigrant, and he mentioned his parents who escaped communism in Hungary.

He said he believes in immigration and its benefits, but wants to see it controlled properly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said he is looking forward to the day he becomes an American, “if you’ll have me, that is.”

Hilton added that it's fitting how he made the announcement just days after the U.S. celebrated Independence Day.