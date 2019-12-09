Steve Harvey brings drama to 'Miss Universe' with eye roll before contestant claims 'the planet is dying'

Steve Harvey was the one to bring the drama on Sunday night's "Miss Universe" pageant during his hosting duties.

In addition to flubbing a contestant's name, he served an unexpected eye roll when discussing climate change.

Harvey, 62, rolled his eyes after he read a question off his card about environmental issues to Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi.

"Are leaders of today doing enough to protect future generations for climate change? If not, what else should they be doing?" Harvey said before the noticeable gesture, according to Newsbusters.org.

Tunzi responded: "I think the future leaders could do a little bit more. But, however, I feel we as individuals ourselves can also play a part in making the climate the way it should be in the future. I mean, we have children protesting for climate and I feel like as adults we should join as well, we should have corporations join as well, and the government should be taking it seriously.

"I mean from sixth grade I've been learning that the climate is deteriorating and the planet is dying and up to us to keep our planet safe."

The host's bold action did not go unnoticed by viewers, who immediately took to Twitter to spread the news.

"Steve Harvey with an all-time eye roll after asking the question #MissUniverse2019," one user tweeted.

Another called Harvey's eye roll "GOALS."

Other viewers, however, wrote his reaction to the question was "unprofessional" and "just embarrassing!"

Of course, Harvey is no stranger to making mistakes on camera. Also on Sunday, he accidentally referred to Miss Malaysia as Miss Philippines, with the contestant calling him out on his flub.

A flustered Harvey then blamed it on the teleprompter, reminding viewers all too well of his epic blunder in the annual show's 2015 pageant, where he named the wrong winner.

On Sunday, Harvey immediately informed the audience that this time it wasn't him.

"Let me explain something to you. I just read that in the teleprompter. Ya'll got to quit doing this to me. I can read," he said.

Miss South Africa was ultimately crowned the winner of the night.