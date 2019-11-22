Miss Universe contestant representing Vietnam to wear iced coffee-inspired costume for competition

Hoang Thuy, the young woman representing Vietnam in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant, will be wearing quite the elaborate costume on stage.

She is set to depict "Ca Phe Phin Sua Da” (iced coffee with condensed milk), a very popular drink in the Southeast Asian country.

MISS UNIVERSE WINNER IS CATRIONA GRAY, 24, FROM PHILIPPINES

The costume was created by designer Tran Nguyen Minh Duc. It features a bedazzled jumpsuit with tons of beading detail. It also has a large spoon prop, filter headpiece and cup skirt, but Thuy reportedly found that difficult to walk in.

"Filter coffee with condensed milk is a favourite drink of many international friends. I believe I will give my best performance with this costume at the Miss Universe contest," Thuy said according to Vn Express.

In 2018, the woman representing Vietnam wore a food-inspired costume. H’Hen Nie donned a banh mi (bread) costume and she finished in the Top 5.

MISS UNIVERSE PAULINA VEGA: 'WHEN I WON THE CROWN, IT WAS LIKE WINNING THE WORLD CUP!'

Thuy will be competing against Cheslie Kryst, who is representing the United States after being crowned Miss USA 2019.

She told Fox News after winning the title in May, “I prepared and I knew that I could be Miss USA,” she explained. “That’s what I wanted, and that was my goal. But actually winning is a whole other experience."

"You know, when they called my name, my mind kind of went blank. All I could think was, ‘They’re about to put the crown on my head. Where’s my mom?’ And I was looking for her in the audience. She was there with a picture of my face on a stick, waving it around… But it was an amazing moment, and very surreal."

The 68th Miss Universe show features 93 contestants from around the world. It will air Sunday, December 8 on Fox and Telemundo from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Steve Harvey is serving as host for the fifth consecutive year.

“We have always been proud to give a global platform to diverse, ambitious and strong young women – our leaders of tomorrow," said Paula M. Shugart, president of The Miss Universe Organization.

MISS USA 2019 CROWNS FULL-TIME ATTORNEY CHESLIE KRYST AS WINNER

Catriona Gray from the Philippines won the crown in 2018.