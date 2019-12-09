Steve Harvey accused of flubbing name of Miss Universe costume contest winner

Steve Harvey’s Miss Universe ghosts came back to haunt him.



The 62-year-old host, who famously named the wrong winner at the Miss Universe pageant in 2015, was accused of flubbing contest results Sunday — but he was later cleared.



“Earlier this week, all the contestants competed in a National Costume contest. Here’s the look at the winner, Miss Philippines,” he said during this year’s contest in Atlanta, according to USA Today.



“It’s not Philippines. It’s Malaysia,” Miss Universe Malaysia Shweta Sekhon firmly told the host while standing beside him on stage.

Flustered, Harvey blamed the teleprompter.



“Let me explain something to you. I just read that in the teleprompter. Ya’ll got to quit doing this to me. I can read,” he said.



“Now, they are trying to fix it now. See? This is what they did to me back in 2015 — played me short like that.”



Earlier in the show, Harvey joked about his 2015 mistake, when he named Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez Arevalo, as the night’s big winner, instead of Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurzbach.

“I’m hosting again. Fifth time. Can you believe it? I can’t,” he said. “Ya’ll never really did let go of that Miss Colombia thing… I survived it all. When you fall, get up.”



“Colombia has gotten over that, too. They’ve forgiven me. Well, not all of them. The cartel is still trippin’ a little bit,” he quipped.



When he announced Miss Colombia Gabriela Tafur Náder was making it into the top 20, she teased him, asking if he was sure he read the results correctly.



But the contest later revealed Harvey was right all along.



“Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados is the winner of the Miss Universe 2019 National Costume competition,” a rep for the competition said. “As part of the broadcast, we also featured Miss Universe Malaysia Shweta Sekhon’s national costume. Miss Sekhon wasn’t aware we’d be announcing Philippines first, so she jumped the gun when Mr. Harvey started with that news. Mr. Harvey made a joke of it so as not to embarrass her, but no mistakes regarding the national costume winner were made by him, the prompter or production.”