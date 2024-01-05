Expand / Collapse search
'Starsky & Hutch' actor David Soul dead at 80

David Soul was best known for his role as Detective Kenneth 'Hutch' Hutchinson in 'Starsky & Hutch,' which ran from 1975-1979

American-British actor and singer David Soul, best known for his role as Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson on the 1970s buddy cop series "Starsky & Hutch" has died. He was 80.

A representative for Soul confirmed he passed away overnight Thursday. 

Aside from playing Hutch from 1975 to 1979, Soul also performed as Joshua Bolt on "Here Come the Brides" from 1968 to 1970; and Officer John Davis in "Magnum Force" in 1973.

Starsky and Hutch

Promotional portrait of American actors David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser sitting on the hoods of their cars, from the television series, 'Starsky and Hutch,' circa 1977. (Photo by Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images) (Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images)

As a singer, he recorded one U.S. hit and five U.K. hits with songs including "Don't Give Up on Us" in 1976 and "Silver Lady" in 1977.  

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

