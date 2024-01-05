'Starsky & Hutch' actor David Soul dead at 80

American-British actor and singer David Soul, best known for his role as Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson on the 1970s buddy cop series "Starsky & Hutch" has died. He was 80.

A representative for Soul confirmed he passed away overnight Thursday.

Aside from playing Hutch from 1975 to 1979, Soul also performed as Joshua Bolt on "Here Come the Brides" from 1968 to 1970; and Officer John Davis in "Magnum Force" in 1973.

As a singer, he recorded one U.S. hit and five U.K. hits with songs including "Don't Give Up on Us" in 1976 and "Silver Lady" in 1977.

