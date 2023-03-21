'Star Wars' and 'Harry Potter' actor Paul Grant dead at 56 after collapsing at train station

Paul Grant, who was featured in "Star Wars" and "Harry Potter" has died. He was 56.

The actor died after collapsing at King’s Cross train station in London -- a famous location featured in the "Harry Potter" novels and movies -- last Thursday. Grant was immediately transferred to the hospital where he was pronounced brain-dead.

"My dad was [a] legend, bless him. Everyone loved him," his daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, confirmed to Fox News Digital.

On March 18, Sophie updated her Facebook photo to a sweet picture of her father. She also had three children to which Grant was a grandfather.

Grant portrayed an Ewok in "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi," where he co-starred alongside Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill.

He also played a goblin who worked at Gringotts Wizarding Bank in Diagon Alley in the 2001 film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone."

The 4 feet, 4 inches actor also starred in the 1986 film "Labyrinth" with David Bowie.

He was known to do his own stunts in movies, including "Willow" directed by Ron Howard, featuring Val Kilmer, and "Legend," directed by Ridley Scott, while starring alongside Tom Cruise.

The father-of-three was previously married to Janet Crowson.

Fans paid tribute to Grant on social media and said he was "way too young R.I.P."

Others sent their condolences to his family and expressed how devastated they were to hear the "very sad" news.

The British actor was seen last month at King's Cross Station doing a candid interview that was published on the Revelation 22:13 YouTube channel -- the same location he was found collapsed this past weekend.

Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria, his two daughters, one son, his stepchildren and grandchildren.