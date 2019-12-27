Expand / Collapse search
Star Wars
Published

'Star Wars' characters through the years

By Nate Day | Fox News

After 42 years and 11 movies, "Star Wars" universe can be easy to get lost in.

Folks might remember mainstays Luke Skywalker and Yoda, but other names and faces may have gotten lost in the mix.

With "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" now in theaters, here's a crash course of who's who in a galaxy far, far away:

  • Image 1 of 27

    Yoda was a powerful Jedi master with a deep understanding of the force. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 2 of 27

    Han Solo was an intergalactic smuggler that got caught up in the Rebellion. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 3 of 27

    Emperor Palpatine orchestrated the Clone Wars to ensure his rise to power. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 4 of 27

    R2-D2 was a savvy droid assignment to help Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 5 of 27

    Lando Calrissian was a colleague of Han Solo's that joined the Rebellion. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 6 of 27

    Leia Organa was a princess and a leader of the Rebellion, who was also secretly a child of Darth Vader's. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 7 of 27

    Chewbacca was Han Solo's co-pilot and best friend. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 8 of 27

    Boba Fett was a bounty hunter hired by Darth Vader to capture Han Solo. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 9 of 27

    C-3PO was made by Anakin Skywalker before becoming Princess Leia's droid. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 10 of 27

    Obi-Wan Kenobi was Anakin Skywalker's Jedi master before he fell to the dark side. Kenobi would eventually train Anakin's son, Luke. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 11 of 27

    When Anakin Skywalker fell to the dark side, he became the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 12 of 27

    Luke Skywalker, the son of Darth Vader, trained to become a Jedi and ultimately saved his father from the dark side. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 13 of 27

    Jar Jar Binks was a fast friend of Qui-Gon Jinn on Naboo. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 14 of 27

    Mace Windu was Yoda's right hand man during the Clone Wars. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 15 of 27

    Count Dooku turned against the Jedi and became a Sith. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 16 of 27

    Darth Maul was a Sith Lord, responsible for killing Qui-Gon Jinn. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 17 of 27

    Qui-Gon Jinn was the Jedi master who discovered a young Anakin Skywalker and brought him to the Jedi Temple for training. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 18 of 27

    Padme Amidala was Anakin Skywalker's secret wife and the mother of his children. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 19 of 27

    Anakin Skywalker was said to be "The Chosen One" who would restore balance to the force. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 20 of 27

    Jyn Erso, a rebel soldier, captured the Death Star plans so the weapon could be destroyed. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 21 of 27

    Cassian Andor was Jyn Erso's ally in the mission to capture the Death Star plans. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 22 of 27

    Rey, an orphaned scavenger, finds herself in the middle of the Resistance against the First Order. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 23 of 27

    Finn, a runaway stormtrooper, takes up with the Resistance to destroy the First Order. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 24 of 27

    Poe, an ace pilot, is a leader in the Resistance. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 25 of 27

    Kylo Ren, born Ben Skywalker, was Leia's son who fell to the Dark Side. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 26 of 27

    BB-8 was a charismatic droid loyal to the Resistance. (Lucasfilm)

  • Image 27 of 27

    Rose Tico, a member of the Resistance, was dedicated to restoring peace to the galaxy. (Lucasfilm)