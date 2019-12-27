'Star Wars' characters through the years
After 42 years and 11 movies, "Star Wars" universe can be easy to get lost in.
Folks might remember mainstays Luke Skywalker and Yoda, but other names and faces may have gotten lost in the mix.
With "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" now in theaters, here's a crash course of who's who in a galaxy far, far away:
- Image 1 of 27
- Image 2 of 27
- Image 3 of 27
- Image 4 of 27
- Image 5 of 27
- Image 6 of 27
- Image 7 of 27
- Image 8 of 27
- Image 9 of 27
- Image 10 of 27
- Image 11 of 27
- Image 12 of 27
- Image 13 of 27
- Image 14 of 27
- Image 15 of 27
- Image 16 of 27
- Image 17 of 27
- Image 18 of 27
- Image 19 of 27
- Image 20 of 27
- Image 21 of 27
- Image 22 of 27
- Image 23 of 27
- Image 24 of 27
- Image 25 of 27
- Image 26 of 27
- Image 27 of 27