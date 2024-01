Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Her show "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" may have been nominated for a Critics' Choice Award, but actress Rebecca Romijn admits her toughest critics are much closer to home.

"My kids. My children, for sure," she told Fox News Digital of the people most difficult to please. "And a lot of it has to do with the fact that they lose me to this show for some time. And they miss their mom sometimes.

"So, I have to make sure I'm doing a great job so that they can be impressed when I finally do come home."

Romijn shares twin daughters Charlie and Dolly, 15, with husband Jerry O'Connell.

Romijn expanded on the challenges she faces as a working parent, sharing that she does both jobs with "a lot of guilt."

"A tremendous amount of guilt and heartache," she said with a laugh. "Period, that's all I have to say about that. … Am I doing it? I don't know. I'm trying, I'm doing my best. I promise."

"I gotta say that's a refreshing answer from what you normally hear," Romijn's co-star, Anson Mount, added.

Romijn's daughters are not only dealing with their mother's busy schedule but an unfavorable narrative about her past. In October, Romijn's ex-husband, John Stamos, spoke out about his relationship with the "Femme Fatale" star, alleging Romijn dumped him when her career was excelling and his was tanking.

Romijn finally broke her silence on his comments at the Critics' Choice Awards, admitting the headlines were unexpected.

"I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually," she told "Entertainment Tonight." "I was sort of blindsided by it. But, you know, I don't really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So, that's all I really want to say about it."

In November, O'Connell addressed Stamos' claims.

"My wife’s ex-husband recently wrote a biography, and it referred to my wife in a negative manner. And a lot of people have asked me about that in the press," he shared on an episode of "The Talk," a show he co-hosts.

"It would be easy for me to say like, ‘Screw you, how dare you ask me that?' But, really, it would be bringing attention to a situation that I don’t want to feed into, you know what I'm saying?

"There’s children involved. Teenage children who read everything on the internet. So you don’t want to like feed that fire."

Romijn didn't attend the awards show to speak solely about her personal life. Her show was nominated for best drama series. She and Mount reflected on the honor.

"I think we were both shocked that our show has been given so much love from the critics," Romijn told Fox News Digital. "It's very special for us to be here because we're both lifelong fans. We were introduced to the original series by our mothers at age 8, so this is really a childhood dream come true for both of us."

"It is a surprise, and we're grateful for it," Mount added.