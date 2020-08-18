'Squidbillies' fires actor Stuart D. Baker for 'offensive' comments about Dolly Parton, Black Lives Matter

Actor Stuart D. Baker has been ousted from his longtime role on the Adult Swim show "Squidbillies" for the offensive language he used to critique Dolly Parton and her latest comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Baker, an actor and singer also known for his stage name, Unknown Hinson, called the country icon a "freak ti--ed, old Southern bimbo" and a "slut" on Facebook shortly after she voiced support for BLM in an interview with Billboard. He also accused the singer of "forsaking your own race, culture and heritage" in doing so, according to screenshots shared by Yahoo.

"We're aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made late last week by Stuart D. Baker," creators of "Squidbillies," Jim Fortier and Dave Willis, wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years. For those reasons, production of Squidbillies will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately."

Baker has voiced the role of the animated series' main character Early Cuyler since it began in 2005. The animated show follows a family of squids living in a rural Appalachian community in Georgia.

The creators have yet to share if another voice actor will step up to take on the role or if Baker's character will be written off the show.

Of the ongoing protests against systemic racism in America, Parton told the music magazine that she understands "people having to make themselves known and felt and seen."

"And of course black lives matter. Do we think our little white a--es are the only ones that matter? No!” the singer continued.

The icon also discussed the decision to rename the popular Dollywood dinner attraction previously known as Dixie Stampede, which is now simply called Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The change was made when it was brought to the "Jolene" singer's attention that the word "dixie" was offensive.

"As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it," Parton said. "Don’t be a dumba--. That’s where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose.”

