'Southern Charm' star Kathryn Dennis stuns in gold bikini, says she's 'not ashamed' of her stretch marks

"Southern Charm" star Kathryn Dennis is comfortable in her skin.

The 29-year-old Bravo personality flaunted her bikini body in a photo posted to Instagram on Thursday.

Dennis radiates in the snapshot as she wears a gold, strappy bikini that ties around her waist. The mother of two also used the opportunity to reveal how she feels about her stretch marks.

"Be proud of your stretch marks!! I hope I get more one day ☺️ #ProudMommy #iamnotashamed," the reality star wrote.

Dennis' look was praised by many in the comments section. "Real Housewives of New York" star Sonja Morgan reacted with a heart eyes emoji writing, "Looking great mama."

"If I looked like you in a bathing suit, I'd wear it to the grocery store," another commented.

One person applauded Dennis for not retouching the photo or using a filter on the photo-sharing platform.

"Yes this is what we need to see on Instagram No edited pics just the real authentic you," the user wrote.

Another agreed: "Yes!! This is the type of body positivity young girls and women need to hear. ❤️ You look stunning!"

The Charleston mom shares two children, Kensington Calhoun and St. Julien Rembert, with her ex Thomas Ravenel. In October, the television star dished on her skin and beauty secrets and treatments, revealing that she underwent cosmetic procedures to her face and stomach.

According to Bravo, Dennis received Restylane filler injections to her lips and received an alernative to Botox called Jeuveau to help smooth out her wrinkles as well as CoolSculpting sessions.

"In love," Kathryn captioned before-and-after photos at the time posted to her Instagram Story.