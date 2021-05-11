Expand / Collapse search
Rapper Soulja Boy faces new domestic abuse allegations from former partner

The musician is being accused sexual and physical abuse

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
The rapper known as Soulja Boy is facing new sexual battery and domestic abuse allegations from a woman he allegedly used to be in a relationship with.

The woman, known as "Jane Doe," claims she had a long-term romantic relationship with Soulja, whose real name DeAndre Cortez Way, and during that time he sexually and physically abused her.

According to the docs obtained by Fox News, Doe filed a new civil lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

She also claimed that that the musician "threatened her life and engaged in other forms of domestic violence during and after they lived together."

One time, Doe alleges the abuse was so severe she miscarriage a pregnancy and "sustained permanent damage to her reproductive organs."

A rep for Soulja Boy did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

