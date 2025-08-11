Sorority ties run deep for Molly Sims, Carrie Underwood and other Southern stars as rush season begins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With colleges about to begin the school year, sorority rush season is also right around the corner.

Prior to finding fame, many of Hollywood's biggest stars were members of various sororities during their time in college, including Carrie Underwood, who was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma.

Here are some celebrities who were members of a sorority while in college.

Molly Sims

Prior to entering the modeling world, Molly Sims was a pre-law student at Vanderbilt University and a member of the Tri Delta sorority.

During an interview on the "9 to 5ish with theSkimm" podcast in April 2024, Sims spoke about her decision to leave her studies behind and pursue a career as a full-time model, explaining "it was probably the hardest jump I've ever made to be a Tri Delt," after working hard to get into Vanderbilt, to then be in Germany where she didn't speak the language and didn't know anyone.

"I think with school, I didn't love being in a sorority. I liked it," she said on the podcast. "I had a little bit of every … like a hard thing of everyone doing the same thing, everyone looking alike. That was always a little like odd to me. I don't know. But I loved having girlfriends, and I loved being a part of something."

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood was in her last year of college at Northeastern State University in Oklahoma when she auditioned for "American Idol," which meant dropping her classes and leaving her sorority when she made it through to the live shows.

The singer was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority, which she described as "a group of girls on campus" who "did a lot of philanthropy work."

"Anyone can go to recruitment, and you have to be a fit for them, and they have to be a fit for you," Underwood told The Guardian in March 2013.

"Once you join one you can never join another. I see them at shows everywhere. I see my sorority sisters from other colleges, which is really cool. We always had a float in the parades, and we always went to the football and basketball games together, and that made college more bearable."

Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney owes her sorority sisters for giving her the opportunity to perform in public for the first time.

While the "Am I Okay?" singer grew up around music, she didn't start pursuing it as a career until she started going to school at the University of Georgia and joined the Kappa Delta sorority. It was then that she performed in public for the first time and began writing her own music.

"My sorority kind of knew me as the country singer just because I was posting country covers, whatever. It first started with this pageant that the sororities put on, and we needed a representative for my sorority. No one wanted to do it because there's the talent section," she said on "The BobbyCast" podcast in September 2022.

She continued: "I was a freshman, and they bribed me with Chick-fil-A gift cards to do it. I was like, 'Okay fine, I'll do it whatever.' I sang ‘Strawberry Wine’ with my dad … and I ended up winning. I won this pageant … and then I was really known as the country singer in the sorority, because everyone was like, ‘Oh, she won Miss Sorority Row, and she sang ’Strawberry Wine.'"

Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority while studying at the University of Kentucky.

When speaking at the Grand Chapter Meeting of the George Washington University Greek community, Judd recalled wanting "to live in the sorority house so badly," that she "lived in the janitor's closet."

"My godmother was a Kappa at the University of Kentucky," she explained. "Being Greek meant a lot of things. I joined lots of different organizations. I had so much fun. I was a French major, and I had four minors. I got to do things I didn’t get to do when I was growing up."

She added later: "I was in the Kappa house when I learned I could call the state capitol or the governor’s office, I could read the paper every day and learn about racism and violence against women. I learned a lot about life."

Sheryl Crow

Country music superstar Sheryl Crow was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority while studying at the University of Missouri.

While at the University of Missouri, Crow studied music education, earning a Bachelor of Science in education in music education, choosing to focus on both music and piano instruction.