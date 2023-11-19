'Sopranos' and 'Goodfellas' actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89

Actress Suzanne Shepherd, known for her maternal roles in the television program "The Sopranos" and film "Goodfellas," has passed away, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

A representative for the actress shared that Shepherd "passed away peacefully in her home in New York City in the early morning hours of November 17." She was 89.

"Ms. Shepherd is survived by her daughter, the artist Kate Shepherd; son-in-law Miles McManus; and granddaughter Isabelle Shepherd," the statement added. "A memorial service will be announced for early 2024."

Shepherd will also be remembered as an acting teacher and private coach.

"Sopranos" actor Ray Abruzzo took to Instagram to share his condolences for the loss, writing Shepherd was "a force of nature."

In the HBO program, she played Mary DeAngelis, the mother of Carmela Soprano, who was famously portrayed by actress Edie Falco.

In "Goodfellas," fronted by A-list actors Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci, Shepherd played the mother of Karen, who was portrayed by Lorraine Bracco.