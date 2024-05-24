Demi Moore contemplated quitting Hollywood after questioning her 'own ability'

Many are calling Demi Moore's recent resurgence a comeback.

For the 61-year-old actress, she doesn't care what you call it — she's just grateful. "However it wants to be characterized on the outside, I’m just really enjoying it all," she told Entertainment Weekly of the attention, some of which surrounds her full-frontal nudity scene in her new film, "The Substance."

It debuted at the Cannes Film Festival this past week and received rave reviews.

DEMI MOORE, 61, SAYS FULL FRONTAL NUDITY IN CANNES FILM FESTIVAL HIT WAS A 'VULNERABLE EXPERIENCE'

Speaking of her tenured career and time in the business, Moore says, "It’s not like I ever officially left, but I understand the sentiment and appreciate it because there hasn’t been a project or a role that has come along that has been this dynamic for me to really dive into and sink my teeth into."

"I went through a period of even questioning whether this is what I should still be doing," she admitted. "In the last four years or so, I felt that it was a personal question that I wanted to explore and see. Was this where I should be putting my energy? When you plant seeds, you wait to see what grows."

The first time Moore took an acting hiatus was back in 1997, in an effort to spend more time with her three daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband, Bruce Willis.

"I re-engaged and did ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’ and a few things. It’s changed, but at that time, there was a feeling like I didn’t quite know where I fit. I worked, I did some things — some good things I’m proud of, like ‘Margin Call,’" she noted. But Moore said she still found herself "questioning my own ability, my own value, my own place" within Hollywood.

Since "Margin Call" in 2011, Moore has appeared in over a dozen films and had a few arcs on television series, but nothing compares to the buzz she's been receiving for "The Substance," co-starring Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley.

In the picture, Moore plays an aging actress who takes a black market drug to renew her youth.

"Like the film, it doesn't matter what's going on outside of you, it has to do with what's going on inside of you," Moore told Entertainment Weekly. "Dealing with aging, feeling rejection, and also that external seeking of validation. There were aspects of it that I feel we’ve all had moments with. The setting gives it a heightened perspective and helps to punctuate the issues, because, as for any of us, when you’re put out there to allow yourself to be criticized, it takes on a bigger life."

It's a good thing she never quit — her film received a reported 13-minute standing ovation from the Cannes audience.

Moore said she's "humbled and excited" by the public's reaction.