Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore contemplated quitting Hollywood after questioning her 'own ability'

Moore is in Cannes to promote her film 'The Substance'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer shares what she's learned from her parents Video

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer shares what she's learned from her parents

Rumer Willis told Fox News Digital that she learned a lot from her parents just by being on set, and why respect is the most important part of a Hollywood career.

Many are calling Demi Moore's recent resurgence a comeback.

For the 61-year-old actress, she doesn't care what you call it — she's just grateful. "However it wants to be characterized on the outside, I’m just really enjoying it all," she told Entertainment Weekly of the attention, some of which surrounds her full-frontal nudity scene in her new film, "The Substance."

It debuted at the Cannes Film Festival this past week and received rave reviews.

DEMI MOORE, 61, SAYS FULL FRONTAL NUDITY IN CANNES FILM FESTIVAL HIT WAS A 'VULNERABLE EXPERIENCE'

Demi Moore smiles and clasps her hands together in a white dress with black polka dots at Cannes

Demi Moore says that while she never officially left the acting world, there were periods of time when she contemplated if staying was the right decision for her. (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Speaking of her tenured career and time in the business, Moore says, "It’s not like I ever officially left, but I understand the sentiment and appreciate it because there hasn’t been a project or a role that has come along that has been this dynamic for me to really dive into and sink my teeth into." 

"I went through a period of even questioning whether this is what I should still be doing," she admitted. "In the last four years or so, I felt that it was a personal question that I wanted to explore and see. Was this where I should be putting my energy? When you plant seeds, you wait to see what grows."

Demi Moore in a champagne strapless dress with a massive pointy part protruding

Flattered by all the positive press she's recently received, Demi Moore is making it clear that she never left the industry. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The first time Moore took an acting hiatus was back in 1997, in an effort to spend more time with her three daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband, Bruce Willis.

"I re-engaged and did ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’ and a few things. It’s changed, but at that time, there was a feeling like I didn’t quite know where I fit. I worked, I did some things — some good things I’m proud of, like ‘Margin Call,’" she noted. But Moore said she still found herself "questioning my own ability, my own value, my own place" within Hollywood.

Rumer Willis in a strapless pink dress attends the Vanity Fair Oscars party and poses with mother Demi Moore in a brown cutout dress and sisters Tallulah and Scout

Demi Moore, photographed at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March with her three daughters, Tallulah, Rumer and Scout, initially took a break from acting to spend time with her kids. (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Since "Margin Call" in 2011, Moore has appeared in over a dozen films and had a few arcs on television series, but nothing compares to the buzz she's been receiving for "The Substance," co-starring Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley.

In the picture, Moore plays an aging actress who takes a black market drug to renew her youth. 

Demi Moore has her arms behind her as she poses in a drooping V-neck white dress on the carpet in France

Demi Moore says she has questioned her "own value" as an actress in recent years. (Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Like the film, it doesn't matter what's going on outside of you, it has to do with what's going on inside of you," Moore told Entertainment Weekly. "Dealing with aging, feeling rejection, and also that external seeking of validation. There were aspects of it that I feel we’ve all had moments with. The setting gives it a heightened perspective and helps to punctuate the issues, because, as for any of us, when you’re put out there to allow yourself to be criticized, it takes on a bigger life."

Demi Moore in a silver slinky dress holds a microphone and talks on stage

Demi Moore attended the amfAR Cannes Gala on Thursday. (Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's a good thing she never quit — her film received a reported 13-minute standing ovation from the Cannes audience. 

Moore said she's "humbled and excited" by the public's reaction.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending