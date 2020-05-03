‘Sopranos' and 'Bad Boys' star Joe Pantoliano 'recovering' at home after being struck by a vehicle

Joe Pantoliano is in recovery mode.

The 68-year-old actor was struck by a vehicle on Friday while out for a walk, according to a recent report.

Pantoliano was reportedly sent airborne for several feet before hitting a wooden fence, resulting in injuries to his head, leg, and shoulder.

Later that day, a message was shared on the actor's Instagram page, ensuring fans of his safety.

The post contained two photos of Pantoliano, who seemed to be in high spirits. A large, stitched up wound was visible on his head in the photos.

"Joey is home recovering. He has a severe head injury and some chest trauma," the post's caption read. "He is going to be dark on social media for a couple days while recovering. Thank you for all the well wishes and positive vibes. Keep them coming! We'll be reading them to him to help him get better!"

Nancy, the actor's wife, told TMZ the popular "Joey Pants" was walking with the family in their neighborhood when a Porsche was allegedly T-boned by another car and sent across the road where Pantoliano was walking, hitting him.

According to the outlet, per Nancy, the drivers of both vehicles involved in the accident stayed at the scene while police were investigating.

Pantoliano shared a video to his Instagram account Friday morning of lush greenery with a rainbow backdrop, which family members reportedly said was taken before he left for his walk.

