‘Sopranos' and 'Bad Boys' star Joe Pantoliano struck by a vehicle, rushed to hospital: report

Actor Joe Pantoliano was struck by a vehicle while out for a stroll on Friday and was taken to a Connecticut hospital where he remains, according to a new report.

Pantoliano’s wife, Nancy, told TMZ that the “Sopranos” performer was walking with the family in their neighborhood when a Porsche was allegedly T-boned by another car and sent across the road where Pantoliano was walking, hitting him.

Nancy reportedly told the outlet that Pantoliano, who is also well-recognized as the loud and anxious Captain Howard in the popular “Bad Boys” film franchise, was sent airborne a couple of feet backward where he crashed into an old wooden fence and got a gash to his head, along with injuries to his left leg and shoulder.

Paramedics are said to have arrived quickly and rushed the “Matrix” actor to a nearby hospital where he is currently being treated and awaiting the results of a CT scan, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, per Nancy, the drivers of both vehicles involved in the accident stayed at the scene while police are investigating and that Pantoliano is expected to recover.

Pantoliano shared a video to his Instagram account Friday morning of lush greenery with a rainbow backdrop, which family members reportedly said was taken before he left for his walk.

Reps for Pantoliano did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.