Debra Messing slammed for sharing anti-Tara Reade blog post, deletes tweet

Television actress Debra Messing deleted an anti-Tara Reade tweet Saturday after intense backlash, with the woman who has accused presidential hopeful Joe Biden of sexual assault calling the message “slander.”

“Biden Accuser, Tara Reade, Allegedly Stole from Non-Profit Organization,” Messing’s tweet said, featuring a link to a Medium post by the controversial Krassenstein brothers.

It appears Messing simply shared the Krassenstein brothers’ story, as her tweet mirrored the story’s headline.

Brian and Ed Krassenstein were prominent anti-Trump activists, labeled “two of the biggest stars of #Resistance Twitter,” by The Daily Beast until they were permanently banned from the platform in 2019 for violating the site’s rules.

The brothers now attack the president on other platforms, and lately have been attempting to cast doubt on Reade’s claims that Biden, the former vice president, sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s when he was a senator.

A spotlight was put on their latest anti-Reade piece when Messing shared it to her 635,000-plus followers.

Reade responded to Messing: “This is slander and untrue.”

Journalist Katie Halper, whose podcast has served as a platform for Reade to detail her claims, chimed in, ”This has been debunked and you're quoting people who have been permanently banned from twitter.”

Messing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear when she deleted her tweet.

Others said Messing’s tweet was an example of why women are often afraid to come forward with damning claims against powerful men.

“Gee, I wonder why a woman might be reluctant to come forward with allegations against a powerful male Democratic politician,” journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted “Democrats are good watching liberal sitcom actresses like this dig into her past to try to smear her reputation? This is the standard to use generally?"

Greenwald added, “Who would watch what Democrats are doing to Tara Reade and even think about coming forward with similar allegations ever again? The message being sent could not be clearer. It's like watching a bloodthirsty mob. Way closer to #DemeanWomen than #BelieveWomen.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many others bashed Messing for sharing the Medium post:

Messing has used social media frequently to voice her criticism of President Trump and his administration. In March, she shared a video criticizing Trump’s response to the pandemic and questioned whether or not the president’s supporters will turn on him as the death toll rises.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.