Sophie Turner wants to join Hilary Duff in ‘Lizzie McGuire’ revival and play Miranda: ‘I’m here and available’

Sophie Turner is swooping in to save the day.

Since news broke on Jan. 9 that “Lizzie McGuire” parted ways with its showrunner Terri Minsky, Disney+ confirmed that after shooting two episodes, the revival would be put on hold.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to ‘Lizzie McGuire’ and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson told Variety. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

That new lens, according to Turner, is her.

The “Game of Thrones” alum went on her Instagram Story on Monday to share her sorrow at the show being shelved and offered herself up as a potential addition to the cast.

"So, the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ show has been put on hold. I'm obviously devastated like the rest of us, but I'm pretty sure—Like, is Miranda appearing in this season because I'm here. I'm available. I am your new Miranda," Turner, 23, said in her video clips. "’Lizzie McGuire’ people, please reach out to me at 3—"

Lalaine Vergara-Paras played the original role of Miranda Sanchez on the series, however, the actress was not tapped to reprise her character, opening the door for the series to move forward sans Miranda or cast a new performer to play McGuire’s other best friend alongside Gordo, played by Adam Lamberg.

“Lizzie McGuire” was announced in August 2019 and production commenced in October. Duff shared a photo from the set with her on-screen family and holding the script.

"We are standing in what will soon be the McGuire living room. What’s up fam. We doin this #lizziemcguire #disneyplus," Duff, 32, wrote on her social media post

In a press release, via Us Weekly, an official synopsis was also revealed at the time of announcement: “The new story picks up as Lizzie McGuire is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all – her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood."

The rebooted version of the sitcom will include the familiar animated version of a young Lizzie who offers up comedic, revealing commentary on what 30-year-old Lizzie is thinking.

“You know what, I don’t know if I was as devastated by that,” she said. “I feel like them not being together is what was so good … it’s that one person that you’re like, ‘Was he The One? Is it ever going to be?’ You’re always kind of wondering. We wanted it to hurt everyone a little bit, and it’ll continue to hurt. I really hope he’s going to be involved. We’ve been planning out the season and coming up with what everything looks like, and it’s so important for him to be there for part of it.”

Now, with the series still in limbo, speculation is mounting on whether the show will actually make its return, despite the fact the cast has already filmed the first two episodes.

As for Turner, the wife of Joe Jonas is slated to star in the Quibi series, “Survive,” which is currently in post-production.